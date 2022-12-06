iPhone users may get THIS useful WhatsApp feature for video calls

WhatsApp has started testing picture-in-picture mode for video calls for iOS-enabled iPhones. The feature will allow iPhone users to use other apps while staying on a WhatsApp video call. The feature is available in beta version for iOS right now and will be soon made public.

For iOS beta users, WhatsApp is releasing a new picture-in-picture functionality for video calls. Users will be able to launch and use other applications while on a WhatsApp video conversation thanks to the new functionality. Notably, only a select group of iOS beta testers get access to the new functionality.

For select beta iOS testers who have loaded the most recent WhatsApp beta for the iOS 22.24.0.79 upgrade, WhatsApp has reportedly introduced the new Picture-in-Picture option. In the next days, more people will be able to access the service.

It is evident from the screenshot of the new feature provided by WABetaInfo that users will be able to use their phones to multitask while participating in a WhatsApp video call. Notably, if a user exits the WhatsApp app while on a video call, the picture-in-picture view will appear right away on the main window. This will enable iPhone users to utilise other applications without pausing or quitting the video call window. Users will have the option to permanently or temporarily disable the video call view depending on their needs.

Also Read | Nothing Phone (2) not launching anytime soon, announces Carl Pei

Additionally, iOS 16.1 and later enable the picture-in-picture mode, therefore that feature may be one of the features that the update that adds formal support for iOS 16 supports. Support for iOS 15-powered smartphones is something else WhatsApp is planning to release.

Notably, Android users already have access to the picture-in-picture mode for video conversations. Additionally, WhatsApp gives Android and iOS users the option to enable picture-in-picture mode in order to view shared video files.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 12 available for Rs 31,999! Check how to avail Flipkart offer

Go to device Settings> Apps and Notifications> WhatsApp> Advanced Picture-in-Picture to enable picture-in-picture mode.

In the meanwhile, WhatsApp is also testing a new version that redesigns and expands the settings available beneath the shortcut button for vanishing messages. To improve users' chatting experiences, the Meta-owned instant messaging network has also revamped and debuted eight emojis and will add 21 more new emojis. The most recent beta release that is available on the Play Store includes the emoji update.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 14 price drop alert! You can buy it for Rs 51,900 on Flipkart; Know all details