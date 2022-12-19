Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    FIFA World Cup final breaks search records, highest-ever traffic in 25 years: Google CEO Sundar Pichai

    Sundar Pichai tweeted saying that Google Search registered its highest-ever traffic in 25 years since its origin, thanks to tremendous interest generated during the nail-biting FIFA World Cup final. Search has been around for decades and events like these shows it real value to billions of internet users across the globe.

    First Published Dec 19, 2022, 12:48 PM IST

    Football fans were not the only ones who found Sunday night exceptional; San Franciscans also had many reasons to celebrate the event. Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet and Google, stated that the tense FIFA World Cup final on Sunday evening generated the most traffic Google Search has ever seen in the 25 years since it was launched.

    “Search recorded its highest ever traffic in 25 years during the final of #FIFAWorldCup , it was like the entire world was searching about one thing," tweeted Pichai.

    Sundar Pichai stated that the ‘search’ recorded highest traffic in the past 25 years on Sunday. It seemed like the entire world is searching for only one thing on the internet.

    Lionel Messi has achieved his goal of capturing the coveted trophy at the World Final, cementing his place among the greatest athletes in athletic history. Argentina defeated France 4-2 in the dramatic championship match after trailing 2-0 in the first half. Kylian Mbappe's incredible hat-trick in the 80th minute forced penalties, where Argentina won the match.

    Pichai also mentioned that it was one of the greatest games ever. “Well played Argentina and France. Jogo Bonito. Nobody deserves it more than #messi, imho the greatest ever to play the game. What a swansong," Pichai added another tweet to mark this special game. 

    In 1998, Larry Page and Sergey Brin established Google Search. According to the most recent statistics, Search dominates the industry with a share of over 90%, leaving rivals like Bing in the dust. Another Pichai supporter commented, "Google did provide in terms of trustworthy real-time updates.

    Last Updated Dec 19, 2022, 12:48 PM IST
