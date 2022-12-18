OnePlus 11 first official teaser is out! Here's what you can expect

OnePlus has given a glimpse of the upcoming OnePlus 11 smartphone via a video, confirming that the launch will take place soon. Here is what to expect in terms of price, design, and specifications.

The first official teaser for the high-end 5G phone, the OnePlus 11, is already available, thus its release is most likely imminent. As part of the celebration of its ninth anniversary, the business held an event in China. As a surprise for its customers, OnePlus also revealed the OnePlus 11 smartphone in a video. Although it only partially reveals the smartphone's design, it does corroborate several elements.

According to the teaser, the triple rear camera system on the OnePlus 11 will be optimised by Hasselblad for enhanced colour grading and overall quality. A circular module, which appears to be a little larger than the previous design, will contain the back camera arrangement.

On the right side of the smartphone, there is also an alert slider, as the leaks had also implied. According to the teaser, the OnePlus 11 will be unveiled in a traditional Black colour finish. It will probably also be offered in more colour choices. It looks to have a shiny glass finish on the rear.

The 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED screen of the OnePlus 11 is anticipated to have a refresh rate of 120Hz and a punch hole for the front camera. The recently released Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU is probably what will power the top smartphone. It may be combined with 256 GB of storage and up to 16 GB of RAM. It's expected that the smartphone will ship with Android 13 built atop OxygenOS 13.

There are speculations that the OnePlus 11 will have a triple rear camera configuration. It could include a 50 MP main sensor for the rear camera, a 48 MP ultra-wide lens, and a 32 MP 2x telephoto camera. While a 16 MP camera is said to be on the front. The smartphone is anticipated to include a 5,000 mAh battery and enable 100W rapid charging.

