Samsung Galaxy A04, Samsung Galaxy A04e with 50MP camera, 5000mAh battery launched

    Samsung has launched two new entry-level Galaxy smartphones in India. These are the Samsung Galaxy A04 and Samsung Galaxy A04e. Both the phones come with a 6.5-inch display, MediaTek’s Helio P35 processor, Android 12 software, and 5,000mAh battery.

    First Published Dec 19, 2022, 1:30 PM IST

    Samsung has launched Galaxy A04 and Galaxy A04e today. The two phones are in the budget-mid range category and will have a number of features often available on more costly models. The same CPU powers two phones, which may each have up to 8GB of RAM thanks to the RAM plus function.

    The Samsung Galaxy A04 and Galaxy A04e are powered by MediaTek Helio P35 processor that can clock up to 2.3GHz. Utilizing RAM Plus, the phones' 8GB RAM may be expanded by customers to meet their needs. Both devices ship out of the box with Android 12 in its entirety.

    The 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display of the Samsung Galaxy A04 and Galaxy A04e resembles a waterdrop notch. The front camera is also located within the notch.

    Battery capacity for the Galaxy A04 and A04e is 5000mAh. A Type-C fast charger is included in the packaging with the smartphone. Additionally, the phone offers Adaptive Power Saving mode, which reacts to your usage and immediately switches to power-saving mode. Apps are put to sleep when the battery is at less than 50%.

    Galaxy A04 gets a 50MP dual rear camera. Galaxy A04e comes with 13MP dual camera setup. Both smartphones come with 5MP front camera to capture selfies, and rear depth live focus camera for portraits. The cameras support features like panoramas and slow-mo.

    The Samsung Galaxy A04 will be offered in two storage configurations and three colour options: Green, Copper, and Black. The Galaxy A04's 4GB+128GB model costs Rs 12,999, while the 4GB+64GB model costs Rs 11,999. There will be two colour options for the Samsung Galaxy A04e: Light Blue and Copper. The prices for the 4GB+128 GB model, 3GB+64 GB variant, and 3GB+32 GB variant are Rs. 11,499, Rs. 9,999, and Rs. 9,299, respectively.

    (Photo: Ashish Gupta @g74227057 | Twitter)

