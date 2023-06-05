Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WWDC 2023: Will Apple provide demo of its AR/VR headset?

    Apple is reportedly planning to provide some developers and attendees with an opportunity to try out the new AR/VR headset (mixed reality) at its WWDC 2023.
     

    At its 2023 Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), Apple is purportedly going to give certain developers and guests the chance to test out the new AR/VR headgear (mixed reality). According to media reports, the business constructed a special "structure" at the "Apple Park" site that is intended to offer regulated hands-on headset demonstrations.

    After the presentation, hardware demos will also be available in a hands-on section in the Steve Jobs Theatre, according to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg. In addition to headset creation, he wrote, "It sounds like Apple will also have a hands-on area in the Steve Jobs Theatre - open to developers - for after the keynote."

    Games, Apple TV+ content, and FaceTime in VR will all be available for hands-on testing. Users who suffer from migraines, vertigo, post-concussion syndrome, or previous traumatic brain injuries will also be advised not to wear the headset, according to the report.

    Apple’s ‘WWDC 2023’ keynote event is set to be held on June 5. The company is expected to announce iOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10, tvOS, its long-awaited AR/VR headset, a 15-inch MacBook Air, and more.

    Apple's AR/VR headset, meanwhile, would supposedly come in six colours and two storage sizes. The new headset will be offered in six different colours: black, blue, grey, green, pink, and a sixth shade that hasn't been revealed.

    Interested users will be able to watch the event via the company’s official channels like YouTube. The keynote address will be available via apple.com, the Apple Developer app, the Apple TV app, and YouTube, with on-demand playback available after the conclusion of the stream.

