Apple WWDC 2023: When and where to watch event LIVE? Here is what you can expect

Apple WWDC 2023: Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference is on the cards. It is expected to take place on June 5, 2023 at 1 PM ET or 10 AM PT.

The Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), held annually by Cupertino-based tech giant Apple, has released its official itinerary. It will take place from June 5 to June 9. According to the timetable, Apple's keynote will start on June 5 at 10:30 IST in India.

At WWDC 2023, the company expected to announce iOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10, tvOS, its long-awaited AR/VR headset, a 15-inch MacBook Air, and more.

On June 5th, Apple will hold their highly anticipated WWDC 2023 Keynote. The event will commence at 10:30 IST for viewers in India. Apple is anticipated to make intriguing updates and announcements about its most recent software developments and forthcoming goods at its keynote.

WWDC 2023 will primarily be online, with 175 session videos to be available on the Apple Developer website and in the Apple Developer app for anyone to watch for free.

This is an in-person event, but it will also be live-streamed online. Hence, interested users will be able to watch the event via the company’s official channels like YouTube. The keynote address will be available via apple.com, the Apple Developer app, the Apple TV app, and YouTube, with on-demand playback available after the conclusion of the stream.

Apple will reportedly announce its long-awaited AR (augmented reality) headset at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June. For the first time, Apple could announce a 15-inch version of its Macbook Air series. The Cupertino-based company could also unveil a 13-inch Macbook Pro and Macbook Air along with a 24-inch iMac. Apple is expected to announce iOS 17 at WWDC 2023. The operating system is expected to bring a ton of changes and new features.

