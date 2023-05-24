Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple WWDC 2023: When and where to watch event LIVE? Here is what you can expect

    Apple WWDC 2023: Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference is on the cards.  It is expected to take place on June 5, 2023 at 1 PM ET or 10 AM PT.

    Apple WWDC 2023 When and where to watch event LIVE Here is what you can expect gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 24, 2023, 11:45 AM IST

    The Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), held annually by Cupertino-based tech giant Apple, has released its official itinerary. It will take place from June 5 to June 9. According to the timetable, Apple's keynote will start on June 5 at 10:30 IST in India.

    At WWDC 2023, the company expected to announce iOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10, tvOS, its long-awaited AR/VR headset, a 15-inch MacBook Air, and more.

    On June 5th, Apple will hold their highly anticipated WWDC 2023 Keynote. The event will commence at 10:30 IST for viewers in India. Apple is anticipated to make intriguing updates and announcements about its most recent software developments and forthcoming goods at its keynote.

    Also Read | Apple WWDC 2023: iOS 17, mixed-reality headset, new MacBook Air & more likely to launch

    WWDC 2023 will primarily be online, with 175 session videos to be available on the Apple Developer website and in the Apple Developer app for anyone to watch for free.

    This is an in-person event, but it will also be live-streamed online. Hence, interested users will be able to watch the event via the company’s official channels like YouTube. The keynote address will be available via apple.com, the Apple Developer app, the Apple TV app, and YouTube, with on-demand playback available after the conclusion of the stream.

    Apple will reportedly announce its long-awaited AR (augmented reality) headset at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June. For the first time, Apple could announce a 15-inch version of its Macbook Air series. The Cupertino-based company could also unveil a 13-inch Macbook Pro and Macbook Air along with a 24-inch iMac. Apple is expected to announce iOS 17 at WWDC 2023. The operating system is expected to bring a ton of changes and new features. 

    Also Read | 5 reasons why iQOO Z7s 5G should be your next smartphone

    Last Updated May 24, 2023, 11:45 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nothing Phone 2 From design to processor here is what we know so far how phone will look like gcw

    Nothing Phone (2): From design to processor; here's what we know so far

    Major data breach hits Zivame; Personal info of Indian women customers up for sale; report anr

    Major data breach hits Zivame; Personal info of Indian women customers up for sale; Report

    Apple WWDC 2023 on June 5 iOS 17 mixed reality headset new MacBook Air more likely to launch gcw

    Apple WWDC 2023: iOS 17, mixed-reality headset, new MacBook Air & more likely to launch

    Apple iPhone 16 may feature vertical rear camera layout like iPhone 12 report gcw

    Apple iPhone 16 may feature vertical rear camera layout like iPhone 12

    Did you know Apple removed over 1400 apps on govt requests in 2022 China tops list know India number gcw

    Did you know Apple removed over 1,400 apps on govt requests in 2022?

    Recent Stories

    wrestling Wrestlers vs WFI chief: Thousands march towards India Gate to support protesting grapplers-ayh

    Wrestlers vs WFI chief: Thousands march towards India Gate to support protesting grapplers

    Nitesh Pandey no more: Anupamaa fame actor passes away due to heart attack vma

    Nitesh Pandey no more: Anupamaa fame actor passes away due to heart attack

    IPL 2023 Qualifier 1, Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni breaks his silence over retirement after guiding CSK to 10th tournament final (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: MS Dhoni breaks his silence over retirement after guiding CSK to 10th tournament final (WATCH)

    19 Opposition parties to boycott new Parliament inauguration by PM on May 28

    19 Opposition parties to boycott new Parliament inauguration by PM on May 28

    CII Annual Session 2023: 'Indian banking system remains stable,' says RBI Governor AJR

    CII Annual Session 2023: 'Indian banking system remains stable,' says RBI Governor

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon