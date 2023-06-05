Apple WWDC 2023: Upcoming mixed-reality headset to be available in 6 colours?

Apple WWDC 2023: Apple's upcoming augmented reality (AR)-- mixed reality (MR) headset will reportedly be available in six colours and two storage capacities. The company expected to announce iOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10, tvOS, AR/VR headset, a 15-inch MacBook Air, and more.

Apple’s upcoming augmented reality (AR)- mixed reality (MR) headset will reportedly be available in six colours and two storage capacities. According to reports, the information was released by the Twitter user @billbil_kun, who had previously accurately revealed the specifications of Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra before its launch earlier this year.

The new headset will be offered in six different colours: black, blue, grey, green, pink, and a sixth shade that hasn't been revealed. Furthermore, it stated that the headgear will come in storage sizes of 128GB and 256GB.

Also Read | Apple WWDC 2023: iOS 17, mixed-reality headset, new MacBook Air & more likely to launch

The Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), which is planned to take place this week, is where the iPhone manufacturer is anticipated to introduce this MR headgear, according to the source. According to earlier reports, the tech giant intends to include "Continuity" characteristics in its future headgear.

Additionally, it was claimed that the business will include wellness and health-related experiences in their MR headgear. Another rumour, however, said the tech giant was working on software that would make it simpler for consumers to make their own augmented reality applications for the future headgear.

Also Read | Apple WWDC 2023: When and where to watch event LIVE? Here is what you can expect

The Apple WWDC 2023 will take place from June 5 to June 9. According to the timetable, Apple's keynote will start on June 5 at 10:30 IST in India. At WWDC 2023, the company expected to announce iOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10, tvOS, its long-awaited AR/VR headset, a 15-inch MacBook Air, and more.

Interested users will be able to watch the event via the company’s official channels like YouTube. The keynote address will be available via apple.com, the Apple Developer app, the Apple TV app, and YouTube, with on-demand playback available after the conclusion of the stream.

Also Read | Apple WWDC 2023: Reality Pro headset likely to come with dual 4K displays