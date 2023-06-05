Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple WWDC 2023: Upcoming mixed-reality headset to be available in 6 colours?

    Apple WWDC 2023: Apple's upcoming augmented reality (AR)-- mixed reality (MR) headset will reportedly be available in six colours and two storage capacities. The company expected to announce iOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10, tvOS, AR/VR headset, a 15-inch MacBook Air, and more.
     

    Apple WWDC 2023 Upcoming mixed reality headset to be available in 6 colours report gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 5, 2023, 1:15 PM IST

    Apple’s upcoming augmented reality (AR)- mixed reality (MR) headset will reportedly be available in six colours and two storage capacities. According to reports, the information was released by the Twitter user @billbil_kun, who had previously accurately revealed the specifications of Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra before its launch earlier this year.

    The new headset will be offered in six different colours: black, blue, grey, green, pink, and a sixth shade that hasn't been revealed. Furthermore, it stated that the headgear will come in storage sizes of 128GB and 256GB.

    Also Read | Apple WWDC 2023: iOS 17, mixed-reality headset, new MacBook Air & more likely to launch

    The Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), which is planned to take place this week, is where the iPhone manufacturer is anticipated to introduce this MR headgear, according to the source. According to earlier reports, the tech giant intends to include "Continuity" characteristics in its future headgear.

    Additionally, it was claimed that the business will include wellness and health-related experiences in their MR headgear. Another rumour, however, said the tech giant was working on software that would make it simpler for consumers to make their own augmented reality applications for the future headgear.

    Also Read | Apple WWDC 2023: When and where to watch event LIVE? Here is what you can expect

    The Apple WWDC 2023 will take place from June 5 to June 9. According to the timetable, Apple's keynote will start on June 5 at 10:30 IST in India.  At WWDC 2023, the company expected to announce iOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10, tvOS, its long-awaited AR/VR headset, a 15-inch MacBook Air, and more.

    Interested users will be able to watch the event via the company’s official channels like YouTube. The keynote address will be available via apple.com, the Apple Developer app, the Apple TV app, and YouTube, with on-demand playback available after the conclusion of the stream.

    Also Read | Apple WWDC 2023: Reality Pro headset likely to come with dual 4K displays

    Last Updated Jun 5, 2023, 1:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Apple WWDC 2023 Reality Pro headset likely to come with dual 4K displays gcw

    Apple WWDC 2023: Reality Pro headset likely to come with dual 4K displays

    Nothing Phone 2 Display size battery other details CONFIRMED by company ahead of launch gcw

    Nothing Phone (2): Display size, battery, other details CONFIRMED by company

    Nothing Phone 1 available for Rs 749 on Flipkart Here is how you can grab the smartphone gcw

    Nothing Phone (1) available for Rs 749 on Flipkart! Here's how you can grab the smartphone

    Samsung Galaxy F54 specifications price leaked ahead of June 6 launch check details gcw

    Samsung Galaxy F54 specifications, price leaked ahead of launch?

    Vivo Y78 5G launched globally with 6 78 inch AMOLED display 64MP OIS camera 5000mAh battery gcw

    Vivo Y78 5G launched globally with 6.78-inch AMOLED display, 64MP OIS camera, 5,000mAh battery

    Recent Stories

    Who was Kollam Sudhi? Malayalam actor dies in car accident at 39; Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan pays tribute RBA

    Who was Kollam Sudhi? Malayalam actor dies in car accident at 39; Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan pays tribute

    football Its Barcelona vs Al-Hilal vs Inter Miami for Lionel Messi: Race heats up to sign Argentine after PSG exit snt

    It's Barcelona vs Al-Hilal vs Inter Miami for Lionel Messi: Race heats up to sign Argentine after PSG exit

    Tennis French Open 2023: Is Alcaraz ready for Tsitsipas confrontation? World No.1 speaks up osf

    French Open 2023: Is Alcaraz ready for Tsitsipas confrontation? World No.1 speaks up

    Linda Yaccarino takes over as new Twitter CEO hires former NBCUniversal executive gcw

    Linda Yaccarino takes over as new Twitter CEO, hires former NBCUniversal executive

    Southwest Monsoon delayed by 3-4 days in Kerala, predicts IMD anr

    Southwest Monsoon delayed by 3-4 days in Kerala: IMD

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon