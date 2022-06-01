WhatsApp to introduce new feature which enables users to edit sent messages

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Users will be able to correct typing errors in delivered text messages with WhatsApp's future feature. 

    New Delhi, First Published Jun 1, 2022, 3:37 PM IST

    WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will allow users to alter text messages after being sent. According to WABetaInfo, the instant messaging service will likely implement the feature shortly.

    For now, users can delete the messages for others and themselves; however, this new feature will also introduce an option to edit the text. 

    The company is developing a new feature for WhatsApp beta on Android, iOS, and the web. WhatsApp is thought to have started working on this functionality five years ago. 

    If the user wishes to do an alternation in an already sent message, they can easily do it by using this feature. Selecting the text and clicking on the edit option can be done.

    Users will be able to correct typing errors in delivered text messages with WhatsApp's future feature. However, it's important to note that, unlike regular text messages, the altered text cannot be deleted.

    The shared screenshot by WABetaInfo is taken from the WhatsApp beta in the Android cell. It will soon roll out for iOS and Desktop. 

    "Probably there won't be an edit history to examine prior versions of modified messages," according to the report, "but since this feature is still under development, their intentions may change before the feature is released," it added.

    The functionality is still in the early stages of development. The company will likely develop a more refined version of the function by its release. We'll have to wait for further information on WhatsApp's new feature.

