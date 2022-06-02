Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Instagram introduces AMBER Alerts to help find missing children; Know all about it

    AMBER Alerts on Facebook have proven helpful in assisting authorities in finding and rapidly locating missing children since 2015. With this change, if law enforcement issues an AMBER Alert and you are in the search area, the alert will now display on your Instagram feed.

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 2, 2022, 4:30 PM IST

    Instagram, a Meta-owned photo-sharing site, has announced the debut of AMBER Alerts, which would allow individuals to read and post alerts of missing children in their region. This functionality has already begun to be rolled out and will be completely accessible in 25 countries, including South Africa, Taiwan, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States, with more to follow in the coming weeks.

    "For the first time, we're delivering AMBER Alerts on Instagram. This feature was created in collaboration with organisations such as the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) in the United States, the International Center for Missing & Exploited Children, the National Crime Agency in the United Kingdom, the Attorney General's Office in Mexico, the Australian Federal Police, and others," Instagram said in a blog post.

    AMBER Alerts on Facebook have proven helpful in assisting authorities in finding and rapidly locating missing children since 2015. With this change, if law enforcement issues an AMBER Alert and you are in the search area, the alert will now display on your Instagram feed.

    The alert will include vital information about the kid, such as a photo, description, location of the abduction, and any other accessible information. People may also forward the notice to their friends to help spread the message. These warnings are uncommon and limited to the search area. According to Instagram, if you see one, it signifies there is an active search for a missing youngster nearby.

