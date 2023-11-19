Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    WhatsApp update: You will get THIS Instagram-like feature soon

    According to the report, users will find this feature much more useful as status updates can now be seen on the chat screen. The status ring now surrounds the profile photo in the top app bar.
     

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 19, 2023, 5:40 PM IST

    The Meta-owned instant messaging application WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new feature, which will allow users to view status updates from the conversation screen. According to the report, users will find this feature much more useful as status updates can now be seen on the chat screen. The status ring now surrounds the profile photo in the top app bar. This implies that when you initiate a chat with a contact, you can also promptly catch up on their status updates.

    "WhatsApp is expanding this capability by adding certain enhancements, which may be installed after downloading the most recent WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.24.23 update, which is accessible on the Google Play Store. With this upgrade, WhatsApp can now more clearly display status changes in the conversation list without requiring the user to enter the changes page in order to see them," according to WABetaInfo.

    By reducing the need to switch between tabs, this will improve the user experience. Also, since you can view contacts' status updates directly from the discussion interface, it facilitates maintaining communication with them.

    According to the research, the integration of status updates into the chat screen has improved user engagement with the feature without interfering with active conversations. Similar to Instagram stories, which let users watch tales within chats without navigating between tabs or screens, this connection does the same.

     

    When beta testers install the most recent WhatsApp beta for Android version from the Google Play Store, they will have the ability to view status updates from the chat screen. In the upcoming weeks, additional users will progressively be added.

    Relatedly, it has been claimed that WhatsApp intends to launch a new feature for its business edition that would enable companies to send marketing messages to a wider audience more simply. After installing the most recent upgrades for the business app, you may access the new function called Marketing Messages under the Business Tools menu.

    Last Updated Nov 19, 2023, 5:40 PM IST
