WhatsApp introduces privacy checkup feature: Know what it is? How to use it?

WhatsApp has rolled out a new Privacy Checkup feature on Android and iOS devices, which enables users to conveniently customise their security preferences. It offers step-by-step guidance to strengthen the overall security of the account and adjust privacy settings in one centralised location.

The instant messaging service stated, "You can navigate through multiple privacy layers that strengthen security of your messages, calls, and personal information by selecting 'Start checkup' in your Privacy settings."

You have greater control over who may contact you, manage your personal data, increase chat privacy, and strengthen account security with privacy checkup.

How to Launch Your Phone's WhatsApp Privacy Checkup

- Launch WhatsApp and select Privacy from the menu.

- On an Android device, tap More > Settings > Privacy.

- Select Settings > Privacy on your iPhone.

- Select "Start checkup" from the top banner of the screen.

- To change your privacy settings for a particular section, tap each option.

You have the ability to block unsolicited calls and texts. You have the ability to control who may add you to groups, blacklist contacts, and muffle unknown calls. You have the ability to manage read receipts, regulate who can view your last seen and online, and modify who can see your profile photo. You can use this section to limit access to your messages and media. The users can help to protect your account by adding an extra layer of security. You’ll find controls for fingerprint lock and two-step verification.

