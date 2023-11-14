Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    iQOO 12 series to come to India soon, will be available via Amazon

    The successor of iQOO 11 series is coming with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Gen 3 chipset and triple rear cameras. The microsite for the standard iQOO 12 model is now active on Amazon’s India website, confirming that the model will be available for purchase on the e-commerce platform.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 14, 2023, 6:52 PM IST

    Vivo's sub-brand iQOO is prepared to introduce the iQOO 12 and iQOO 12 Pro in India, after the debut of its most recent flagship '12' series handsets in China last week. The December 12 launch date for these next smartphones has already been announced by the corporation.

    The Chinese company has now disclosed that the iQOO 12 series would be sold in India through the online retailer Amazon, ahead of its introduction. The regular iQOO 12 model's webpage is currently live on Amazon's India website, indicating that the model would be sold on the e-commerce platform.

    In China, the iQOO 11 series' replacement will include triple rear cameras and Qualcomm's Snapdragon Gen 3 CPU. The iQOO 12 series has a leather-like finish on the back design and is available in Black, White, and Red colour options.

    Regarding the specs, it is anticipated that the iQOO 12 and iQOO 12 Pro would include features that are comparable to those of their Chinese equivalents.

    The 6.78-inch AMOLED display that comes with the iQOO 12 series has a refresh rate of 144 Hz, a maximum brightness of 3,000 nits, and support for HDR10. An octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor powers both handsets. The smartphones include 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage and up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM.

    The company's proprietary FunTouch OS 14 overlay runs on top of the Android 14 operating system, which powers the iQOO 12 series smartphones. With a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 64MP 3x telephoto camera, the iQOO 12 Pro has three cameras on its back. 

    The iQOO 12 is available in China in three variants: 16GB+512GB for 4299 yuan (approximately Rs. 49,915), 16GB+1TB for 4699 yuan (approximately Rs. 54,560), and 12GB+256GB for 3999 yuan (approximately Rs. 45,715).

    The iQOO 12 Pro, on the other hand, is available in 16GB+256GB for 4999 yuan (approx. Rs. 58,045.), 16GB+512GB for 5499 yuan (around 62,860), and 16GB+1TB for 5999 yuan ( nearly Rs. 68,575 ).

    Last Updated Nov 14, 2023, 6:52 PM IST
