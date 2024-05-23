WhatsApp update: You can soon clear unread messages soon; Here's how to enable option

The new update is an option that will automatically clear your unread message count whenever the app is opened. The company seems to be working on enabling users to manage notifications for new messages.

WhatsApp will reportedly allow users to manage notifications for new messages better. According to WA Beta Info, the update was found in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.11.13, which is accessible through the Google Play Store. With the ability to reset the notification count each time the app is launched, users will be able to handle their incoming messages more efficiently. This implies that there won't be a clutter of unread message counts and that consumers may start again every time they activate an app.

According to WA Beta Info, the new functionality would enable users to remove unread message counts by toggling an option. As a result, every time you open WhatsApp, any unread message alerts will be reset to zero, eliminating the visual clutter of unread messages.

This function will be useful for people who get a large amount of messages, particularly from active group chats, since it allows you to prioritise incoming messages and manage discussions efficiently. WhatsApp began rolling out the Chat Filters feature earlier. This feature divides talks into three categories: All, Unread, and Groups, making it easier for users to manage their interactions.

The primary goal of this feature is to reduce the visual clutter and the psychological burden of having numerous unread messages, thereby allowing users to focus on new and important communications.

