WhatsApp update: Save contacts directly, no need to add to phonebook

WhatsApp now allows you to add and manage contacts directly within the app across all linked devices. This feature eliminates the need to save contacts to your phone first and ensures contact backup in case of device loss or switching.

What if we told you that you will soon be able to save contacts on all connected devices and add them straight to WhatsApp? According to a post from the messaging app owned by Meta, it is actually occurring right now. Furthermore, WhatsApp enables you to manage contacts across all devices connected to a single account. According to a post by WhatsApp here, "you'll soon be able to add and manage contacts from the comfort of your keyboard on WhatsApp Web and Windows – and eventually other linked devices."

Traditional SMSs are mostly used for bank messages and OTPs because WhatsApp has long been the preferred calling and messaging software for smartphone users. People used to have to store contacts to their phones before they could be converted to WhatsApp contacts, but that is no longer the case.

WhatsApp now lets you save contacts only within the app, and if you choose, you may sync the contacts to your phone. The statement goes on to say, "Contacts you save to WhatsApp will be restored in case you ever lose your phone or switch devices."

The messaging app is keeping the contact secured behind advanced encrypted keys which will only work through the corresponding devices and nobody else can access it, just like your chats.

The last significant privacy improvement for WhatsApp users is the ability to save contacts by username, which protects their telephone number and keeps it out of the wrong hands. “Usernames on WhatsApp will add an extra degree of privacy so that you don’t need to share your phone number when messaging someone,” WhatsApp points out.

Additionally, the website stated that all of these capabilities would be made available to consumers progressively over the course of the upcoming weeks and months.

