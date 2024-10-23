WhatsApp update: Save contacts directly, no need to add to phonebook

WhatsApp now allows you to add and manage contacts directly within the app across all linked devices. This feature eliminates the need to save contacts to your phone first and ensures contact backup in case of device loss or switching.

WhatsApp update: Save contacts directly, no need to add to phonebook gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Oct 23, 2024, 10:40 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 23, 2024, 10:40 AM IST

What if we told you that you will soon be able to save contacts on all connected devices and add them straight to WhatsApp? According to a post from the messaging app owned by Meta, it is actually occurring right now. Furthermore, WhatsApp enables you to manage contacts across all devices connected to a single account. According to a post by WhatsApp here, "you'll soon be able to add and manage contacts from the comfort of your keyboard on WhatsApp Web and Windows – and eventually other linked devices."

Traditional SMSs are mostly used for bank messages and OTPs because WhatsApp has long been the preferred calling and messaging software for smartphone users. People used to have to store contacts to their phones before they could be converted to WhatsApp contacts, but that is no longer the case.

Also Read | Sundar Pichai explains Google's strategy behind free employee meals

WhatsApp now lets you save contacts only within the app, and if you choose, you may sync the contacts to your phone. The statement goes on to say, "Contacts you save to WhatsApp will be restored in case you ever lose your phone or switch devices."

The messaging app is keeping the contact secured behind advanced encrypted keys which will only work through the corresponding devices and nobody else can access it, just like your chats.

Also Read | THIS company overtakes Xiaomi, Samsung in India's smartphone race

The last significant privacy improvement for WhatsApp users is the ability to save contacts by username, which protects their telephone number and keeps it out of the wrong hands. “Usernames on WhatsApp will add an extra degree of privacy so that you don’t need to share your phone number when messaging someone,” WhatsApp points out.

Additionally, the website stated that all of these capabilities would be made available to consumers progressively over the course of the upcoming weeks and months.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Sundar Pichai explains Google's strategy behind free employee meals gcw

Sundar Pichai explains Google's strategy behind free employee meals

THIS company overtakes Xiaomi, Samsung in India's smartphone race gcw

THIS company overtakes Xiaomi, Samsung in India's smartphone race

Tim Cook explains Apple late AI arrival in just 4 words gcw

Tim Cook explains Apple’s late AI arrival in just 4 words

OnePlus 13 launch date CONFIRMED! Check out it's first look colours specifications gcw

OnePlus 13 launch date CONFIRMED! Check out it's first look

iPhone 16 Pro vs Google Pixel 9 Pro: Know which smartphone is worth buying gcw

iPhone 16 Pro vs Google Pixel 9 Pro: Know which smartphone is worth buying

Recent Stories

Bombay High Court backs Muslim man's right to register multiple marriages under personal laws AJR

Bombay HC backs Muslim man's right to register multiple marriages under personal laws

Zomato to Bajaj Finance: Stocks to watch on October 23, 2024 NTI

Zomato to Bajaj Finance: Stocks to watch on October 23, 2024

Chhota Rajan granted bail in 2001 Jaya Shetty murder case, life sentence suspended snt

BREAKING: Chhota Rajan granted bail in 2001 Jaya Shetty murder case, life sentence suspended

28-year-old real estate professional burnt alive inside car in Greater Noida, police suspect murder (WATCH) snt

28-year-old real estate professional burnt alive inside car in Greater Noida, police suspect murder (WATCH)

Caught on camera: Israeli missile strike reduces Beirut building to rubble in seconds; WATCH chilling video snt

Caught on camera: Israeli missile strike reduces Beirut building to rubble in seconds; WATCH chilling video

Recent Videos

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

Video Icon