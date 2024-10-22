THIS company overtakes Xiaomi, Samsung in India's smartphone race

Vivo has become the leading smartphone brand in India, surpassing Xiaomi and Samsung. This surge is attributed to increased sales during the monsoon season, driven by discounts and promotions. Other brands like Oppo also saw significant growth, while Realme experienced a decline.

India's smartphone battle has taken an unexpected turn. The leading companies in recent years, Xiaomi and Samsung, have recently been surpassed. According to a recent estimate, the Indian smartphone industry is expanding rapidly, growing by 9% over the most recent quarter.

The Chinese company Vivo, which has taken the lead in the market, has benefited the most. Numerous individuals purchased cellphones both online and in-store as a result of monsoon-season bargains and other clearance promotions. This quarter, more than 47 million cellphones were sold. Vivo currently has 19 per cent of the market, up from 17 per cent the previous year, after shipping 9.1 million handsets.

Xiaomi's market share has decreased from 18 per cent to 17 per cent, causing it to lose its position as the industry leader. In the most recent quarter, they shipped 7.2 million cellphones, a 3% decrease from the previous year. The market share of Samsung has also decreased, falling from 18 per cent to third position with 16 per cent. 7.5 million cellphones were supplied, down from 7.9 million the year before.

Another brand owned by the same parent firm as Vivo, Oppo, has grown remarkably, with shipments rising by 43%. They currently own 13 percent of the market, up from 10 percent the previous year, after selling 6.3 million devices.

With well-liked models like the Vivo T3 and Oppo K12 increasing popularity, both Vivo and Oppo have made sure their goods are more accessible both online and offline. However, Realme, Oppo's sibling firm, has had trouble, shipping only 5.3 million units as opposed to 5.8 million the previous year.

In the premium smartphone segment, Apple is on top, especially with the high demand for the iPhone 15. Samsung is also performing well in this premium range, while other brands like Motorola, Nothing, and Google are gaining traction too.

