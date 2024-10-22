THIS company overtakes Xiaomi, Samsung in India's smartphone race

Vivo has become the leading smartphone brand in India, surpassing Xiaomi and Samsung. This surge is attributed to increased sales during the monsoon season, driven by discounts and promotions. Other brands like Oppo also saw significant growth, while Realme experienced a decline.

THIS company overtakes Xiaomi, Samsung in India's smartphone race gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Oct 22, 2024, 2:35 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 22, 2024, 2:35 PM IST

India's smartphone battle has taken an unexpected turn. The leading companies in recent years, Xiaomi and Samsung, have recently been surpassed. According to a recent estimate, the Indian smartphone industry is expanding rapidly, growing by 9% over the most recent quarter.

The Chinese company Vivo, which has taken the lead in the market, has benefited the most. Numerous individuals purchased cellphones both online and in-store as a result of monsoon-season bargains and other clearance promotions. This quarter, more than 47 million cellphones were sold. Vivo currently has 19 per cent of the market, up from 17 per cent the previous year, after shipping 9.1 million handsets.

Also Read | Tim Cook explains Apple’s late AI arrival in just 4 words

Xiaomi's market share has decreased from 18 per cent to 17 per cent, causing it to lose its position as the industry leader. In the most recent quarter, they shipped 7.2 million cellphones, a 3% decrease from the previous year. The market share of Samsung has also decreased, falling from 18 per cent to third position with 16 per cent. 7.5 million cellphones were supplied, down from 7.9 million the year before.

Another brand owned by the same parent firm as Vivo, Oppo, has grown remarkably, with shipments rising by 43%. They currently own 13 percent of the market, up from 10 percent the previous year, after selling 6.3 million devices.

Also Read | OnePlus 13 launch date CONFIRMED! Check out it's first look

With well-liked models like the Vivo T3 and Oppo K12 increasing popularity, both Vivo and Oppo have made sure their goods are more accessible both online and offline. However, Realme, Oppo's sibling firm, has had trouble, shipping only 5.3 million units as opposed to 5.8 million the previous year.

In the premium smartphone segment, Apple is on top, especially with the high demand for the iPhone 15. Samsung is also performing well in this premium range, while other brands like Motorola, Nothing, and Google are gaining traction too.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Sundar Pichai explains Google's strategy behind free employee meals gcw

Sundar Pichai explains Google's strategy behind free employee meals

Tim Cook explains Apple late AI arrival in just 4 words gcw

Tim Cook explains Apple’s late AI arrival in just 4 words

OnePlus 13 launch date CONFIRMED! Check out it's first look colours specifications gcw

OnePlus 13 launch date CONFIRMED! Check out it's first look

iPhone 16 Pro vs Google Pixel 9 Pro: Know which smartphone is worth buying gcw

iPhone 16 Pro vs Google Pixel 9 Pro: Know which smartphone is worth buying

iPhone tips: How to customise lock screen widgets in iOS 18? gcw

iPhone tips: How to customise lock screen widgets in iOS 18?

Recent Stories

Bigg Boss 18: Alice Kaushik hints that Eisha Singh has feelings for Avinash Mishra- Read more NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Alice Kaushik hints that Eisha Singh has feelings for Avinash Mishra—Read more

THESE 5 budget SUVs offer incredible value gcw

THESE 5 budget SUVs offer incredible value

Yogi Adityanath inaugurates Silk Expo, calls for women's empowerment in garment industry gcw

Yogi Adityanath inaugurates Silk Expo, calls for women's empowerment in garment industry

Sundar Pichai explains Google's strategy behind free employee meals gcw

Sundar Pichai explains Google's strategy behind free employee meals

Kerala politician Ramesh Chennithala meets actor Suriya at Delhi Airport, shares photo on social media dmn

Kerala politician Ramesh Chennithala meets actor Suriya at Delhi Airport, shares photo on social media

Recent Videos

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

Video Icon