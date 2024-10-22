Sundar Pichai explains Google's strategy behind free employee meals

Discover the surprising reason behind Google's free meals. CEO Sundar Pichai reveals how these meals foster innovation and collaboration, creating a unique work environment. Learn why the benefits outweigh the costs and how this policy attracts top talent.

Sundar Pichai explains Google's strategy behind free employee meals gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Oct 22, 2024, 4:10 PM IST

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has revealed why the company invests so heavily in its famous free meal policy. Pichai clarified that these meals had a greater purpose and were not merely benefits, despite what many people think. "I remember going to cafés, meeting new people, chatting, and becoming enthused about things on a number of occasions when I was working at Google in my early days. Thus, it stimulates innovation," Pichai said during an interview on The David Rubenstein Show on Bloomberg.

According to Sundar Pichai, who joined Google in 2004 as a product manager, some of the best ideas come to mind during these get-together lunches. The CEO went on to say that this cooperative setting, where staff members congregate over meals, promotes creativity. Pichai said, "The benefit that comes out of it dwarfs the cost," arguing that the free dinners were an investment in community development and innovation rather than a financial burden.

Pichai stated that Google's employee-friendly programs had a good effect on workplace dynamics in addition to the complimentary lunches. The computer company, which employs more than 1,82,000 people worldwide, draws outstanding talent; almost 90% of job applicants accept offers.

Speaking about the qualities Google looks for in candidates, Pichai stated that the requirements change based on the position. He stated that finding competent programmers who can adjust to new problems is crucial for engineering roles. "We are really looking for 'superstar software engineers," he stated.

In addition to providing free meals, Google is one of the most alluring places to work in the sector since it provides comprehensive health insurance, flexible remote work arrangements, paid time off, and wellness initiatives.

The corporation stated in 2023 that it would be streamlining its products, which would include combining micro kitchens and lowering the hours of some office cafés. Nonetheless, he pointed out that Google continues to offer some of Silicon Valley's most generous perks, encouraging other businesses to follow suit.

