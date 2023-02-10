Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M edition is here but you can't buy it!

    Samsung has introduced a special edition of its recently launched Galaxy S23 Ultra flagship phone. Named after the BMW M3 E30 car, the special edition is called Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M Edition. The Phantom Black Galaxy S23 Ultra with 512GB of storage will be made available in limited numbers, and will cost KRW 1,727,000. 

    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M edition is here but you cant buy it know why all details here gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 10, 2023, 4:17 PM IST

    A few days after releasing its recently released top Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphone internationally, the Korean tech giant unveiled a unique BMW M edition model. In honour of the 1986 release of the BMW M3 E30, the first generation M3 vehicle, Samsung has released the Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M edition smartphone in South Korea. Samsung's latest BMW phone has distinctive themes and design questions. The exclusivity is what distinguishes the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M edition. Only 1,000 of the Samsung phone's BMW M version will be offered through SK Telecom in South Korea.

    Also Read |  Oppo Reno 8T to go on sale in today; From specs, price to bank offers, know all about it

    Here are all the details you need to know: 

    The vertical kidney grill and hood of the latest BMW M3 serve as design cues for the hard cover that is included with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M edition. The smartphone starts up with a distinctive animation that uses recognisable BMW M hues. The smartphone comes with a few detachable extras, including a keychain with several BMW insignia from different eras. In addition, the item has a tiny air compressor and a metal logo.

    A distinctive boot animation in the three M colours is a characteristic of the special edition. A BMW-themed case, a key chain with six interchangeable BMW emblems, and a roundel with the 'We Are M' insignia were all included in the box. The roundel was first unveiled in celebration of BMW's 50th anniversary. 

    Also Read | Apple Watch Series X, Apple Watch SE may launch with larger displays in 2024: Report

    The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M Edition also includes a cup holder, a wireless charger, an analogue clock, a picture book, and a poster, all with the BMW logo. Customers who purchase the special edition will receive a Starter Pack Voucher for the BMW Driving Center in Incheon, South Korea, according to a statement from Samsung. The cost of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M edition is KRW 17,27,000.

    The specifications of the limited edition Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra are the same as those of the standard model. In game mode, it has a 6.8-inch display with a 240Hz touch sampling rate and a 120Hz refresh rate. On the rear of the smartphone are four camera sensors. A 200 MP Wide Camera, a 12 MP Ultra-Wide Camera, a 10 MP Telephoto with 3x optical zoom, and an F10 MP Telephoto with 10x optical zoom are also available.

    Also Read | Reasons why you should consider buying Motorola’s E13

    (Photo: @thefaizzainal | Twitter)

    Last Updated Feb 10, 2023, 4:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Oppo Reno 8T to go on sale in today From specifications price to bank offers know all about it gcw

    Oppo Reno 8T to go on sale in today; From specs, price to bank offers, know all about it

    Apple Watch Series X Apple Watch SE may launch with larger displays in 2024 Report gcw

    Apple Watch Series X, Apple Watch SE may launch with larger displays in 2024: Report

    Reasons why you should consider to buy Motorola E13 gcw

    Reasons why you should consider buying Motorola’s E13

    Xiaomi 13 Pro with Leica cameras to be launched on THIS date here is what we know gcw

    Xiaomi 13 Pro with Leica cameras to be launched on THIS date in India

    OnePlus teases foldable phone during OnePlus 11 5G launch to arrive in Q3 2023 gcw

    OnePlus teases foldable phone post OnePlus 11 5G launch, to arrive in Q3 2023

    Recent Stories

    Monalisa HOT and SEXY pictures: Bhojpuri actress shows off some BOLD moves in THIS throwback video- WATCH RBA

    Monalisa HOT and SEXY pictures: Bhojpuri actress shows off some BOLD moves in THIS throwback video- WATCH

    Rajasthan Budget 2023: Free electricity to farmers consuming up to 2,000 units per month; check highlights - adt

    Rajasthan Budget 2023: Free electricity to farmers consuming up to 2,000 units per month; check highlights

    Alibaba exits India after selling entire stake in Paytm: Report AJR

    Alibaba exits India after selling entire stake in Paytm: Report

    football champions league PSG fans hope Neymar comes good against Bayern Munich after injury to Messi and Mbappe snt

    PSG fans hope Neymar comes good against Bayern Munich after injury to Messi and Mbappe

    Oppo Reno 8T to go on sale in today From specifications price to bank offers know all about it gcw

    Oppo Reno 8T to go on sale in today; From specs, price to bank offers, know all about it

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon