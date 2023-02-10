Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M edition is here but you can't buy it!

Samsung has introduced a special edition of its recently launched Galaxy S23 Ultra flagship phone. Named after the BMW M3 E30 car, the special edition is called Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M Edition. The Phantom Black Galaxy S23 Ultra with 512GB of storage will be made available in limited numbers, and will cost KRW 1,727,000.

A few days after releasing its recently released top Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphone internationally, the Korean tech giant unveiled a unique BMW M edition model. In honour of the 1986 release of the BMW M3 E30, the first generation M3 vehicle, Samsung has released the Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M edition smartphone in South Korea. Samsung's latest BMW phone has distinctive themes and design questions. The exclusivity is what distinguishes the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M edition. Only 1,000 of the Samsung phone's BMW M version will be offered through SK Telecom in South Korea.

Also Read | Oppo Reno 8T to go on sale in today; From specs, price to bank offers, know all about it

Here are all the details you need to know:

The vertical kidney grill and hood of the latest BMW M3 serve as design cues for the hard cover that is included with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M edition. The smartphone starts up with a distinctive animation that uses recognisable BMW M hues. The smartphone comes with a few detachable extras, including a keychain with several BMW insignia from different eras. In addition, the item has a tiny air compressor and a metal logo.

A distinctive boot animation in the three M colours is a characteristic of the special edition. A BMW-themed case, a key chain with six interchangeable BMW emblems, and a roundel with the 'We Are M' insignia were all included in the box. The roundel was first unveiled in celebration of BMW's 50th anniversary.

Also Read | Apple Watch Series X, Apple Watch SE may launch with larger displays in 2024: Report

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M Edition also includes a cup holder, a wireless charger, an analogue clock, a picture book, and a poster, all with the BMW logo. Customers who purchase the special edition will receive a Starter Pack Voucher for the BMW Driving Center in Incheon, South Korea, according to a statement from Samsung. The cost of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M edition is KRW 17,27,000.

The specifications of the limited edition Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra are the same as those of the standard model. In game mode, it has a 6.8-inch display with a 240Hz touch sampling rate and a 120Hz refresh rate. On the rear of the smartphone are four camera sensors. A 200 MP Wide Camera, a 12 MP Ultra-Wide Camera, a 10 MP Telephoto with 3x optical zoom, and an F10 MP Telephoto with 10x optical zoom are also available.

Also Read | Reasons why you should consider buying Motorola’s E13

(Photo: @thefaizzainal | Twitter)