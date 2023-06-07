OnePlus Fold to make its global debut in first half of August: Reports

OnePlus Fold will launch around the first half of August in New York, as per a leak. The report states the foldable will be rolled out globally, including in various markets like the United States and India.

OnePlus, which has made headlines after announcing that it is working on its first foldable smartphone at the Cloud 11 event, is already sharing good news for tech enthusiasts. According to media reports, the OnePlus Fold will most likely be announced in the first part of August. Reports further suggest that the OnePlus event will take place in New York, and the smartphone will be released globally.

Reports stated the business is planning a worldwide event in New York to announce its first-ever fold phone, which will compete with industry leaders. The report also claimed that the smartphone will make its debut in crucial countries such as India and the United States in the first few days of August.

According to the rumour, the OnePlus Fold might be a rebranded version of the Oppo Find N3, which is set to arrive in China in August.

If the reports are to believed, the business may release the OnePlus Fold with a 7-inch OLED screen with a QHD+ resolution. The cover screen will be around 6.5 inches in size and will be an OLED panel with an FHD+ resolution. Surprisingly, both panels will have a 120Hz refresh rate panel.

According to the rumour, the smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU and would have up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. The smartphone would run OxygenOS 13.1, which is based on Android 13. A 4,800 mAh battery and 80W charging would power the OnePlus Fold.

In terms of optics, the smartphone would include a 32 MP camera on the cover display and a 32 MP camera on the interior screen. In addition, the smartphone is said to have optical image stabilisation with a 50 MP primary shooter, 48 MP ultra-wide sensor, and 32 MP periscopic telephoto lens.

