WhatsApp update: Messaging app to soon add Meta Quest compatibility for Android beta users

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working to add Meta Quest compatibility on Android beta as a linked device. It will be able to use this capability to connect an existing WhatsApp account to a Meta Quest gadget, claims WABetaInfo.

Some users have already tried to force the installation of WhatsApp on the virtual reality gadget due to the app's apparent lack of official availability. But with the new function, a Meta Quest gadget will be able to directly connect to an existing WhatsApp account.

According to the report, a future version of the programme is likely to include a feature that would allow users to join an existing WhatsApp account to Meta Quest. It was recently revealed that the messaging service was distributing a new video communications capability to a small group of iOS and Android beta testers.

The Quest 3 virtual and mixed reality headgear, which will be released later this year, was unveiled earlier this month by Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is rolling out a screen-sharing feature for video calls to some testers on iOS. According to WABetaInfo, beta users will now notice a new indicator at the bottom of a video conversation. Users will be able to share their screen's contents with everyone on the call with this new option. When utilising this function, all screen activity, including notifications, will be recorded and shared with the others participating in the video conference.

Additionally, it was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out a new video messages feature to some beta testers on iOS and Android. This new feature provides beta users with the ability to record and send video messages.

