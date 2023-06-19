Apple AirPods Pro available for Rs 759 on Flipkart? Check out amazing deal

The Apple AirPods Pro gets active noise cancellation and transparency mode that allows users to hear and interact with the world around you. You can buy this amazing earbuds for Rs 759. Check out the deal and its offers.

Apple AirPods Pro got a price hike last year when the company added support for MagSafe charging to the TWS earbuds. The most cutting-edge earbuds in Apple's lineup are the AirPods Pro. It is the Apple AirPods 'Pro' model, the most well-known TWS earbuds in the world. The cost of the Apple AirPods Pro with Magsafe charging case at the time of debut was Rs 26,300.

However, after a massive reduction, the Apple AirPods Pro are being offered on Flipkart for just Rs 759. After a Rs 5,291 discount, the Apple AirPods Pro are presently available on Flipkart for Rs 21,009. Unlike other e-commerce platforms, Flipkart allows you to exchange your old smartphone to get discounts on most electronic products and not just smartphones.

This implies that Flipkart may save you an additional Rs 20,230 (only upto) if you have an outdated smartphone to trade in. Apple AirPods Pro are available from Flipkart for about Rs 759 after all promotions and discounts. The AirPods Pro have a distinctive appearance that makes them easy to recognise. One of the most dependable earbuds on the market, the Apple AirPods Pro are also frequently used by well-known celebrities.

The Apple AirPods Pro include a shorter stem and sweat- and water-resistant silicone tips. Active noise suppression and a transparency option on the earphones enable users to hear and engage with their surroundings. A newer model of the Apple AirPods Pro with more improved capabilities and processing was introduced by the business last year.

The new MagSafe Charging Case is loaded with features that make listening on the move especially convenient. An updated design offers more ways to keep track of the case, and extended battery life lets you listen, watch and talk longer between charges. Nevertheless, even at their current pricing, the original Apple AirPods Pro are a wise purchase.