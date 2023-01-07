Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Samsung Galaxy S23 series launch date CONFIRMED; Know all details here

    The rumour mills claimed that the S23 series will be launched later in February but Samsung’s official Colombia website has revealed that the new series will be announced on February 1.
     

    First Published Jan 7, 2023, 12:05 PM IST

    This year's Samsung Unpacked, which will reveal the Galaxy S23, is scheduled to take place. The date of Samsung Unpacked has been verified via the Samsung website prior to the official announcement. The S23 series was rumoured to debut later in February, but according to Samsung's official Colombian website, the new line will be unveiled on February 1.

    The website doesn't give away much about the next phones' designs, but the teaser image has three cameras, leaves, and lilacs in the corner, which may be a hint to the device's colour options.

    Even while Samsung has kept the design a secret, the phone's renderings have often surfaced online. The Galaxy S23's design doesn't appear to have undergone a significant change. Given that the designs resemble those of the Galaxy S22 quite a bit.

    Also Read | OnePlus 11 5G update: OnePlus confirms no 'Pro' version to be released

    The official leaks of the two phones that the manufacturer is anticipated to release, the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Ultra, were uploaded online by a tipper going by the handle SnoopyTech. The cellphones have been exposed in Phantom Black, Cotton Flower, Mistly Lilac, and Botanic Green.

    The new Galaxy S23 series' design has already been revealed, but its technical details haven't yet. The Galaxy S23 Ultra's camera is the subject of the lone rumour that has been going around. According to many sources, the phone would include a 200-megapixel main camera. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, manufactured by TSMC using a 4nm production process, is said to be present in both variants. The powerful processor unquestionably improves the devices' overall CPU and GPU performance.

    Also Read | Apple Watch saves 16-year-old boy's life by detecting low blood oxygen level: Report

    The Galaxy S23 standard variants are anticipated to see a little improvement in battery life over its predecessor. However, the Galaxy S23 Ultra's battery will have the same 5000mAh capacity as the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

    Also Read | CONFIRMED! Realme GT Neo 5 with 240W fast charging to launch in February

    Last Updated Jan 7, 2023, 12:05 PM IST
