Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WhatsApp update: Messaging app to launch 'Status Archive' for businesses; Know how it will benefit you

    WhatsApp update: With the new feature, users will be able to access their archived Status updates through a dedicated section within the WhatsApp interface, specifically designed within the Status tab.

    WhatsApp update Messaging app to launch Status Archive for businesses Know how it will beneficial for you gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 30, 2023, 1:10 PM IST

    WhatsApp, owned by Meta, is reportedly rolling out a new feature called 'status archive' for businesses to beta testers on the Android platform. Once activated, this function will automatically archive status updates on users' devices after 24 hours, claimed WABetaInfo.

    Users who utilise the 'status archive' function may easily manage their archive options and view their archived statuses using the menu located inside the Status tab. The archived statuses are still private and are only accessible to the associated firms, which is important.

    Businesses would greatly benefit from this new feature since it gives them the chance to share a previous status update with consumers in an effort to broaden their client base.

    Also Read | Battlegrounds Mobile India is back! Game available to play but with limited playtime

    On users' devices, the archived status updates will be kept for a maximum of 30 days. Businesses may still launch Facebook or Instagram adverts during this time, and they can still post status updates until they are removed from the archive, according to the article. 

    While the capability is now only accessible to beta testers, it is anticipated to be made available to a larger user base in the upcoming weeks, enabling more organisations to take advantage of it.

    Also Read | WhatsApp to soon roll out screen sharing feature, Here's how it will help users

    According to reports, WhatsApp is also developing a feature dubbed "WhatsApp usernames." Users will be able to select original usernames for their accounts thanks to this functionality. Users will have a higher degree of personalisation and identity inside the WhatsApp ecosystem by choosing a distinctive and memorable username.

    Currently, WhatsApp users are identified by their mobile phone numbers, which limits the options for creating a unique identity within the app. It is anticipated that conversations started using usernames would still benefit from the app's end-to-end encryption even if the exact details of how usernames will work within WhatsApp have not yet been fully disclosed.

    Also Read | Nothing Phone (2) to launch in July, Carl Pei confirms; key specification REVEALED

    Last Updated May 30, 2023, 1:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Apple needs concrete reason to take down betting apps report gcw

    Apple needs ‘concrete reason' to take down betting apps: Report

    Battlegrounds Mobile India is back Game available to play but with limited playtime gcw

    Battlegrounds Mobile India is back! Game available to play but with limited playtime

    WhatsApp to soon roll out screen sharing feature Here is how it will help users gcw

    WhatsApp to soon roll out screen sharing feature, Here's how it will help users

    Nothing Phone (2) to launch in July Carl Pei confirms key specification REVEALED gcw

    Nothing Phone (2) to launch in July, Carl Pei confirms; key specification REVEALED

    WhatsApp may soon introduce Settings interface with three new shortcuts Report gcw

    WhatsApp may soon introduce Settings interface with three new shortcuts: Report

    Recent Stories

    Prosenjit Chatterjee gets emotional on Rituparno Ghosh's 10th death anniversary; check out his 7 best films ADC

    Prosenjit Chatterjee gets emotional on Rituparno Ghosh's 10th death anniversary; check out his 7 best films

    ICC World Test Championship WTC Final 2021-23, IND vs AUS, India vs Australia: Why Ricky Ponting believes Hardik Pandya should feature in crucial Test match-ayh

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Why Ricky Ponting believes Hardik Pandya should feature in crucial Test match

    Centre grants permission to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan to travel to US, Cuba anr

    Centre grants permission to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan to travel to US, Cuba

    Stars of IPL 2023: Players who made maximum impact snt

    Stars of IPL 2023: Players who made maximum impact

    Delhi crime Sahil has no regrets dumped knife in Rithala police gets 2 day custody gcw

    Delhi crime: Sahil has 'no regrets', dumped knife in Rithala; police gets 2-day custody

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon