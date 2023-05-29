Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WhatsApp to soon roll out screen sharing feature, Here's how it will help users

    With the new feature, users will be able to provide consent to share the content of their screen for enabling it. This new feature is currently being rolled out to beta testers who have installed the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.11.19 update from the Google Play Store.

    WhatsApp to soon roll out screen sharing feature Here is how it will help users gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 29, 2023, 2:00 PM IST

    A new feature that permits screen sharing during video calls has been added to WhatsApp. Beta testers who have downloaded the most recent WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.11.19 update from the Google Play Store are presently receiving this new functionality.

    Users using the new screen sharing function may share their displays with receivers during video conversations, according to a WaBetaInfo report, enabling real-time material exchange. Users can start the screen-sharing process by expressing their approval, allowing the receiver to view and interact with whatever that is on their screen. The capability is similar to what we see in Zoom calls or Microsoft Teams.

    Also Read | Nothing Phone (2) to launch in July, Carl Pei confirms; key specification REVEALED

    Additionally, the WABetainfo report states that users have total control over the screen-sharing procedure. Users may easily stop transmitting their screen material at any time during the conversation, protecting their privacy and maintaining control over the transmitted information.

    There are several restrictions to be aware of even if the function seems exciting and adds a new level of ease to WhatsApp. Screen sharing might not be possible on earlier Android versions. It could also not work during lengthy group calls. Additionally, it could be challenging for receivers to see the shared screen material if they are still using an older version of WhatsApp. Users should upgrade their smartphones and make sure they are using the most recent version of WhatsApp in order to take full advantage of this functionality.

    Also Read | WhatsApp may soon introduce Settings interface with three new shortcuts: Report

    For certain users who have got the beta version, WhatsApp has made some minor layout adjustments in addition to the screens sharing functionality. Chats, Calls, Communities, and Status are now arranged in a different way in the navigation bar's tab order.

    Beta testers are presently receiving WhatsApp's new screen sharing functionality and the reorganised bottom navigation bar; the firm intends to make these features available to more users in the upcoming weeks.

    Also Read | ChatGPT's bogus citations lands US-based lawyer in major soup

    Last Updated May 29, 2023, 2:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nothing Phone (2) to launch in July Carl Pei confirms key specification REVEALED gcw

    Nothing Phone (2) to launch in July, Carl Pei confirms; key specification REVEALED

    WhatsApp may soon introduce Settings interface with three new shortcuts Report gcw

    WhatsApp may soon introduce Settings interface with three new shortcuts: Report

    ChatGPT bogus citations lands US based lawyer in major soup gcw

    ChatGPT's bogus citations lands US-based lawyer in major soup

    ChatGPT app for iPhones now available in many countries Is it available in India gcw

    ChatGPT app for iPhones now available in many countries; Is it available in India?

    Seen Apple witty The Waiting Room video WATCH gcw

    Seen Apple's witty 'The Waiting Room' video? WATCH

    Recent Stories

    CBI files corruption case against Rolls Royce India, top executives; check details AJR

    CBI files corruption case against Rolls Royce India, top executives; check details

    football Lionel Messi deserves farewell like Busquets and Alba says Xavi Hernandez amid PSG star Barcelona comeback rumours snt

    Messi deserves farewell like Busquets and Alba, says Xavi amid PSG star's Barcelona comeback rumours

    Sidhu Moosewala 1st death anniversary: Here's Punjabi rapper's top chartbusters ADC

    Sidhu Moosewala 1st death anniversary: Here's Punjabi rapper's top 5 chartbusters

    When Sidhu Moose Wala got emotional in front of Sonam Bajwa while talking about his controversies Watch RBA

    When Sidhu Moosewala got emotional in front of Sonam Bajwa while talking about his controversies-WATCH

    Pakistan under fire over alleged sexual abuse of PTI women in prison anr

    Pakistan under fire over alleged sexual abuse of PTI women in prison

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon