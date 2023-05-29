WhatsApp to soon roll out screen sharing feature, Here's how it will help users

With the new feature, users will be able to provide consent to share the content of their screen for enabling it. This new feature is currently being rolled out to beta testers who have installed the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.11.19 update from the Google Play Store.

Users using the new screen sharing function may share their displays with receivers during video conversations, according to a WaBetaInfo report, enabling real-time material exchange. Users can start the screen-sharing process by expressing their approval, allowing the receiver to view and interact with whatever that is on their screen. The capability is similar to what we see in Zoom calls or Microsoft Teams.

Additionally, the WABetainfo report states that users have total control over the screen-sharing procedure. Users may easily stop transmitting their screen material at any time during the conversation, protecting their privacy and maintaining control over the transmitted information.

There are several restrictions to be aware of even if the function seems exciting and adds a new level of ease to WhatsApp. Screen sharing might not be possible on earlier Android versions. It could also not work during lengthy group calls. Additionally, it could be challenging for receivers to see the shared screen material if they are still using an older version of WhatsApp. Users should upgrade their smartphones and make sure they are using the most recent version of WhatsApp in order to take full advantage of this functionality.

For certain users who have got the beta version, WhatsApp has made some minor layout adjustments in addition to the screens sharing functionality. Chats, Calls, Communities, and Status are now arranged in a different way in the navigation bar's tab order.

Beta testers are presently receiving WhatsApp's new screen sharing functionality and the reorganised bottom navigation bar; the firm intends to make these features available to more users in the upcoming weeks.

