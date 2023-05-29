Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nothing Phone (2) to launch in July, Carl Pei confirms; key specification REVEALED

    Nothing Phone (2) launch timeline has been confirmed by CEO Carl Pei in its latest interview along with some key details. Pei has also confirmed that Phone (2) will be backed by a 4,700mAh battery.
     

    First Published May 29, 2023, 1:18 PM IST

    Nothing Phone 2 is confirmed to launch in July, founder and CEO Carl Pei said in an interview with Forbes. The business has previously hinted at a "British summer" launch timetable without providing a certain date, but the interview spills some interesting details about Nothing's future "premium" phone, including the precise launch window.  History suggests that Nothing will release the Phone 2 in India at or at the same time as other international regions, if not simultaneously.

    The Phone 2 is already confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm’s flagship- but dated- Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, which will presumably give it an 80 percent performance boost over the Snapdragon 778G Plus-equipped Phone 1. According to reports, the Nothing Phone (2) has a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It is expected to include a 50MP primary camera with OIS and two additional sensors.

    A 4,700mAh battery will power the Phone 2, which is 200mAh more than the Phone 1's specification sheet but less than the 5,000mAh industry norm, according to the most recent interview. However, with proper optimisation, the Phone 2 might also surprise, so keep your fingers crossed.

    There will probably be an 18-bit Image Signal Processor (ISP) in it, which can store nearly 4,000 times as much camera data as the ISP in Phone (1). This indicates that the Phone (2) camera has cutting-edge capabilities like 4K shooting at 60 frames per second and Raw HDR. 

