Battlegrounds Mobile India is back! Game available to play but with limited playtime

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is here to download and play from Monday for a trial period of three months. However, playing time has been restricted to three hours a day for minors and six hours a day for adults.

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is now available to download and play in India. A 2.5 update for the game, released by Krafton, promises to provide players "a refined and immersive experience." The prior version of BGMI, which was outlawed in India for almost a year, is slightly different from the current one.

It now has limited playtime for adults and minors under 18 years. Moreover, the game's playability will be staggered, meaning users will be able to login in phases. BGMI may be downloaded right now from Google Play. On May 29, iPhone users will get access to the game through the Apple App Store.

According to Kraftons, playing for users under the age of 18 will be limited to three hours per day, while it will be six hours per day for everyone else in order to "promote responsible gaming practises". Additionally, the game still has parental verification and daily spending caps for minors.

With no blood display in the latest avatar, damages have been assigned the colours green and yellow, while hits will be coded yellow, green and dark green.

A brand-new map called Nusa, compelling in-game events, weapon improvements, and a selection of new skins to improve gameplay are all part of the latest update for BGMI. The smallest map ever presented in BGMI, it is a 1x1 map of a vacation island situated in a tropical region. The maps attempt to provide a "thrilling experience" but with a single match-time of eight minutes in order to limit playing for participants.

Law enforcement agencies in India will keep a close watch on the game for the next 90 days. “This is a 3-month trial approval of #BGMI aftr it has complied wth issues of server locations n data security etc. We will keep a close watch on other issues of User harm, Addiction etc in next 3 months before a final decision is taken (sic),” Union IT minister had said in a tweet on May 19.