    WhatsApp update: Messaging app to introduce in-app chat support feature?

    WhatsApp update: Messaging app is reportedly rolling out a new feature that allows users to get in-app chat support directly from the official WhatsApp Support. This feature is currently available to everyone that install the latest version of WhatsApp beta for Windows from the Microsoft Store.

    First Published Jun 21, 2023, 1:39 PM IST
    First Published Jun 21, 2023, 1:39 PM IST

    The Meta-owned instant messaging application WhatsApp is reportedly introducing a new feature that will enable users to get in-app chat help from the official WhatsApp help without having to switch to email. Anyone who installs the most recent WhatsApp beta for Windows from the Microsoft Store has access to this functionality right now.

    "After announcing a screen-sharing feature with the WhatsApp beta for Windows 2.2322.1.0 update, we noticed a new in-app chat support rolling out to everyone on the latest version of the app available on the Microsoft Store," said WABetaInfo.

    Users may contact the official WhatsApp Support using this functionality, which is already available on WhatsApp for iOS, Android, and the Desktop Electron client, and get a response within a WhatsApp conversation.

    The blog post states that all you have to do is install the most recent Windows update and choose the "Contact Us" option.

    According to the snapshot provided by WABetaInfo, you may now ask for assistance in a WhatsApp chat and receive a response. You may still ask to receive help by email if you don't want to wait for a response in a WhatsApp discussion.

    With the opportunity to obtain help within a WhatsApp chat, users may take advantage of the ease of fixing their problems or seeking assistance without having to leave the app.

    The procedure is now quicker and more effective because they are not need to transfer between WhatsApp and their email software. According to the article, this function allows customers to interact in real-time with the WhatsApp Support staff while saving them time and effort.

    With the most recent version for WhatsApp for Windows, users may now talk directly with WhatsApp Support to get solutions to their questions. If you haven't yet seen the update, it could be progressively made available to additional people over the next several days.

