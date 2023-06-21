Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple to automatically assign passkey, will allow users to sign into Apple ID

    According to Apple, users running beta versions of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and macOS Sonoma can test it on iCloud.com and appleid.apple.com starting today. Now logging into Apple websites will be simplified as users can enter a passkey instead of their full Apple ID credentials, including PIN and password. 

    First Published Jun 21, 2023, 12:52 PM IST

    The Cupertino-based tech giant Apple has announced that it will automatically assign a passkey, enabling users to login into their Apple ID on multiple Apple sign-in pages, including icloud.com, with Face ID or Touch ID instead of their password.

    Users may now log in to Apple websites more quickly by using a passkey rather than their whole Apple ID credentials, which include a PIN and password. This option will be accessible for a more easy login procedure on the Apple website.

    According to a statement released by Apple, "this update will enable a user to sign into any Apple web property using the designated passkey for their Apple ID, and it can be used with Sign in with Apple on the web."

    Apple claims that from today, consumers using beta versions of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and macOS Sonoma will be able to test it on iCloud.com and appleid.apple.com. With the later this year releases of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and macOS Sonoma, this will be accessible for all compatible devices.

    Passkeys are far more secure than passwords and much simpler to use. The company's implementation of the industry standard known as Passkey was created to get rid of passwords used for internet authentication.

    Because it eliminates passwords from the authentication pipeline, which may be leaked, disclosed, or stolen, it can lessen the chances of account intrusions. Additionally, they are not reused across sites like passwords may, thus there is less chance that having your credentials stolen would damage other accounts.

    Because Passkey is based on the WebAuthn standard, users may confirm login attempts using a PIN or a biometric authentication method like Face ID or Touch ID.

    The private key is never removed from your devices, making it impossible for websites or apps to leak it. To safely share a passkey with someone else, utilise AirDrop. On non-Apple devices, you may log in to an account using a passkey generated on your iPhone.

