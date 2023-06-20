Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple Watch to the rescue! 29-year-old woman saved from fatal blood clot; Here's what happened

    Apple Watch has time and again made headlines for its life-saving abilities. Now, an Apple Watch has once again saved a woman’s life by waking her up mid-sleep and alerting her about a dangerous blood clot.

    First Published Jun 20, 2023, 3:48 PM IST

    Many Apple Watch owners have claimed that the wristwatch saved their lives in the past. The Watch continually tracks a person's heart rate and notifies the wearer if anything is off. Customers frequently claim that their Apple Watch saved their lives by detecting abnormalities in their heartbeat. In another such incident where the Apple Watch came to the rescue, a 29-year-old woman said that she owes her life to the Watch as it saved her from a fatal incident.

    According to media reports, 29-year-old Kimmie Watkins was having a nap when her Apple Watch informed her that her heart rate was abnormally high. While she was sleeping, her heart rate jumped to 178 beats per minute. She had been feeling giddy and light-headed before this.

    "I'm very lucky and that, if my nap hadn't ended, that my partner would have found me, maybe asleep on the couch, not actually sleeping instead of what did happen," she told media. She added, "I was asleep for about an hour and a half before my watch woke me up with this alarm that said that my heart rate had been too high for too long. So for over 10 minutes, it was too high."

    According to the report, Watkins was diagnosed with a potentially fatal blood clot known as a saddle pulmonary embolism when she visited the doctor.  Presently, Watkins is on blood thinners and is gaining her stamina back.

    Meanwhile, Apple doesn't want to restrict the concept of health to just physical health. The firm highlighted the value of mental health at the WWDC 2023 conference earlier Apple month and unveiled new watchOS 10 health capabilities. As a result, in the future, the Apple Watch will be capable of far more than merely tracking physical wellness.

    Last Updated Jun 20, 2023, 3:48 PM IST
