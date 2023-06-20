Project Tailwind: Google to open early access to AI-note taking tool; Know about it, availability & more

Google introduced a project called "Project Tailwind," which the technology giant described as an "AI-first notebook." Tailwind uses your notes and documents to create personalised study guides, quizzes and summaries. It is currently in the early access stage, but you can sign up for the waitlist on Google Labs.

Google announced many AI-related products at this year's I/O conference, including Project Tailwind, an AI-first notebook. It is an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered note-taking app that leverages Google's PaLM 2 language model to automatically summarise and organise user notes as well as respond to inquiries in natural language. Project Tailwind is presently being tested in closed beta in the US, but Google has announced that it will soon grant waitlisted people early access.

Google describes Tailwind as a "AI-first notebook" that extracts data from the files you upload or save to your Google Drive.

"Tailwind is your AI-first notebook, based on the data you select and believe in. Tailwind is a trial that is only accessible right now in the US. Join the waitlist to give it a try for yourself," the business said on the Project Tailwind page.

Project Tailwind is available through Google Labs- a hub that offers links to different kinds of AI-related services that Google offers or is currently working on. The initial step for consumers to use Project Tailwind is to choose files from Google Drive. After that, Tailwind develops a proprietary AI model with knowledge of that information and a custom user interface to aid in sorting through the notes and documents.

For instance, Tailwind can create a study guide that highlights important ideas, offers questions, or even makes a reading comprehension test. Along with citing all of its sources in the documents, the programme can respond to inquiries in plain language regarding the notes. The "New ideas," "Reading Quiz," and "Summary" buttons on the AI model.

In order to obtain assistance with their notes, users may also communicate with Tailwind using natural language. Students, researchers, and anybody else who wants to rapidly access material in their notes may find this to be quite helpful. Each user's interface is customised by Tailwind. Users may simply and quickly discover the information they want using this interface.

