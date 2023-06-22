WhatsApp update: Messaging app to add new feature which will allow users to swipe between tabs

WhatsApp update: Messaging app is reportedly planning to release a feature that allows users to swipe between tabs and rounded menus. The feature is available to some beta testers.

WhatsApp, the Meta-owned instant messaging application, is reportedly planning to release a feature that allows users to swipe between tabs and rounded menus. Some beta testers who download the most recent WhatsApp beta for Android version from the Google Play Store can access the functionality.

According to WABetaInfo, "we discovered that WhatsApp is rolling out the ability to swipe between tabs to some lucky beta testers after installing the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.13.9 update from the Google Play Store."

Also Read | iPhone 14 available for Rs 30,900 on Flipkart! Here's how you can grab Apple's latest smartphone

According to a screenshot posted by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp now includes a feature that lets users go to a different tab simply making the customary motion. This feature's debut was probably prompted by a lot of user input.

While there have been several demands in the past to install a bottom navigation bar that adheres to Material Design 3 requirements, the study noted that when users noticed that tab swiping was no longer an option, they expressed their discontent. According to WABetaInfo, the functionality was eliminated since it did not follow Material Design 3 principles.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 to cost Rs 1,40,000? Check out expected specs, other details

In order to accommodate user preferences and improve their experience, it appears that WhatsApp has created an exception to this regulation by reintroducing this option. In addition, after installing this update, some users may finally experiment with rounded menus.

Some fortunate beta testers who downloaded the most recent WhatsApp beta for Android update from the Google Play Store may now use the functionality, which gives users the option to swipe between tabs and rounded menus. Over the next several weeks, it will be made available to even more users.

In related news, the instant messaging platform has also introduced a new feature that provides users with an improved media picker with numbered thumbnails.

Also Read | Realme Narzo 60 series teased ahead of India launch; Here's what you can expect