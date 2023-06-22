iPhone 14 available for Rs 30,900 on Flipkart! Here's how you can grab Apple's latest smartphone

The iPhone 14 is currently available on Flipkart for Rs 69,999. If you take advantage of all bank offers and discounts, you can own the iPhone 14 for an incredible price of just Rs 30,999. Check details.

A "campus deal" on the iPhone 14 is being offered by Flipkart in an effort to draw in youthful customers. As part of the deal, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 35,000 discount on the device. The iPhone 15 will be the next iPhone series that Apple releases in just a few months. That does not, however, lessen the appeal of the iPhone 14. It is still the most potent gadget available today. In fact, now is the greatest time to get an iPhone 14 because major retailers and e-commerce companies will provide a variety of discounts on the device.

The price of the iPhone 14 is presently Rs 69,999 on Flipkart, which is Rs 9,901 less than the cost at the official shop. The price is further lowered to Rs 65,999 if you use an HDFC Bank credit or debit card for EMI purchases, saving you an extra Rs 4,000.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 to cost Rs 1,40,000? Check out expected specs, other details

Flipkart is also providing an exchange discount on your old smartphone of up to Rs 35,000. This indicates that by utilising all these bank promotions and savings, you can purchase the iPhone 14 for a remarkable price of just Rs 30,999. This is a significant save of Rs 48,901 compared to Flipkart's original pricing.

The Apple iPhone 14 is a powerful device that offers a range of impressive features. It sports a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with slim bezels, providing a stunning visual experience. With its 1200-nit brightness, the display can produce a bright, vivid image while supporting HDR content and displaying a wide spectrum of colours. Face ID sensors are also built inside the smartphone for safe and simple unlocking.

Also Read | OnePlus V Fold: First look show off sleek design and amazing camera

The device supports Dolby Vision for video recording, enabling you to capture high-quality videos with enhanced dynamic range. The A15 Bionic chip, which houses a 16-core Neural Processing Unit (NPU) and a 5-core graphics processor, powers the iPhone 14 from the inside out. With storage capacities of 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB, the phone has more than enough room for all of your data and applications.

Also Read | Realme Narzo 60 series teased ahead of India launch; Here's what you can expect