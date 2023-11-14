WhatsApp update: Here's how you can share Stickers on Channels

Some beta testers who install the most recent WhatsApp beta for Android updates from the Google Play Store can use the ability to share stickers in channels. Simply upgrade the programme to the most recent version available from the Google Play Store, then open the keyboard in your own channel to see if this functionality is accessible through your WhatsApp account.

The instant messaging service WhatsApp, owned by Meta, is developing a number of new features for Channels. A fresh leak has shown that WhatsApp, owned by Meta, is introducing a new option to share stickers in WhatsApp Channels, after a recent rumour that suggested the company was considering adding a username function for Channels users.

“After installing the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.24.19 update, which is available on the Google Play Store, we discovered that a feature to send stickers in channels is finally available to some beta testers. With this feature, WhatsApp is aiming to significantly enhance the channel content diversity, in order to enrich communication and engage users more dynamically,” WABetaInfo reported.

Also Read | Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro launched in China; Check specifications, colours, price & more

Sending stickers within channels is now available, according to a screenshot WABetaInfo posted. Simply upgrade the programme to the most recent version available from the Google Play Store, then open the keyboard in your own channel to see if this functionality is accessible through your WhatsApp account. Next to the emoji keyboard is where you can see the sticker tab.

According to the report, adding the ability to send stickers to channels would help channel owners communicate their ideas more effectively and vividly than they could with text. By encouraging and maintaining user interaction through reactions, stickers provide communication a fresh perspective and vary the material available on a channel.

Also Read | Apple to introduce iPad Air with a larger 12.9-inch display in 2024: Report

Some beta testers who install the most recent WhatsApp beta for Android updates from the Google Play Store may use the functionality to share stickers in channels; over the next several weeks, more users will be able to use it.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is also starting to roll out the secret code for locked chats feature to beta testers. This feature, which was reportedly in development last month, lets users to remove private chats from their chat list. It requires a code to access.

Also Read | WhatsApp update: Channels to get username feature instead of phone number