Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    WhatsApp update: Here's how you can share Stickers on Channels

    Some beta testers who install the most recent WhatsApp beta for Android updates from the Google Play Store can use the ability to share stickers in channels. Simply upgrade the programme to the most recent version available from the Google Play Store, then open the keyboard in your own channel to see if this functionality is accessible through your WhatsApp account.

    WhatsApp update Here is how you can share Stickers on Channels gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 14, 2023, 6:33 PM IST

    The instant messaging service WhatsApp, owned by Meta, is developing a number of new features for Channels. A fresh leak has shown that WhatsApp, owned by Meta, is introducing a new option to share stickers in WhatsApp Channels, after a recent rumour that suggested the company was considering adding a username function for Channels users.

    “After installing the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.24.19 update, which is available on the Google Play Store, we discovered that a feature to send stickers in channels is finally available to some beta testers. With this feature, WhatsApp is aiming to significantly enhance the channel content diversity, in order to enrich communication and engage users more dynamically,” WABetaInfo reported.

    Also Read | Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro launched in China; Check specifications, colours, price & more

    Sending stickers within channels is now available, according to a screenshot WABetaInfo posted. Simply upgrade the programme to the most recent version available from the Google Play Store, then open the keyboard in your own channel to see if this functionality is accessible through your WhatsApp account. Next to the emoji keyboard is where you can see the sticker tab.

    According to the report, adding the ability to send stickers to channels would help channel owners communicate their ideas more effectively and vividly than they could with text. By encouraging and maintaining user interaction through reactions, stickers provide communication a fresh perspective and vary the material available on a channel.

     

    Also Read | Apple to introduce iPad Air with a larger 12.9-inch display in 2024: Report

    Some beta testers who install the most recent WhatsApp beta for Android updates from the Google Play Store may use the functionality to share stickers in channels; over the next several weeks, more users will be able to use it.

    Meanwhile, WhatsApp is also starting to roll out the secret code for locked chats feature to beta testers. This feature, which was reportedly in development last month, lets users to remove private chats from their chat list. It requires a code to access.

    Also Read | WhatsApp update: Channels to get username feature instead of phone number

    Last Updated Nov 14, 2023, 6:33 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Explained How Deepfakes are made and how to spot one?

    Explained: How Deepfakes are made and how to spot one?

    A step by step guide to lock Aadhaar biometric information gcw

    A step-by-step guide to lock Aadhaar biometric information

    Vivo Watch 3 launched Thinner design stainless steel crown 16 day battery life more Check details gcw

    Vivo Watch 3: Thinner design, stainless steel crown, 16-day battery life & more; Check details

    You can now delete your Threads profile without deleting your Instagram account know how to do it gcw

    You can now delete your Threads profile without deleting your Instagram account

    Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath warns citizens about Pig Butchering Scam Know what it is how to stay safe gcw

    Zerodha CEO warns citizens about 'Pig Butchering Scam': Know what it is & how to stay safe

    Recent Stories

    Inzamam-ul-Haq's old video claiming Harbhajan Singh interest in Islam resurfaces; sparks netizens' curiosity snt

    Inzamam-ul-Haq's old video claiming Harbhajan Singh interest in Islam resurfaces; sparks netizens' curiosity

    Explained How Deepfakes are made and how to spot one?

    Explained: How Deepfakes are made and how to spot one?

    Madhya Pradesh Election 2023 Free visit to Ayodhya for women senior citizens if BJP retains power promises Rajnath Singh gcw

    MP Election 2023: Free visit to Ayodhya for women, senior citizens if BJP retains power, promises Rajnath

    Entertainment Georgina Rodriguez: 7 times Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend sizzled in red hot dresses (Photos) osf

    Georgina Rodriguez: 7 times Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend sizzled in red hot dresses (Photos)

    Sunscreen to Retinol-7 Skincare routine for your 30s RBA

    Sunscreen to Retinol-7 Skincare routine for your 30s

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon