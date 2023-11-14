Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro launched in China; Check specifications, colours, price & more

Both Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro will be available Black, Orange, Blue, and White colour options. The new series is now available to order and will go on sale in China starting from November 21.

Chinese tech giant Vivo has launched its newest flagship smartphones—Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro—in its domestic market. These smartphones have improved camera sensors, an IP68 certification, MediaTek's most recent processor, the Dimensity 9300, and many other features.

With a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a 1.5K resolution, the 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display on the Vivo X100 and X100 Pro is impressive. Both devices are equipped with the most recent flagship Dimensity 9300 processor from MediaTek, which supports configurations up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. Origin OS 4.0, which is based on Android 14, powers both smartphones. Additionally, the Vivo X100 series has IP68 dust and water resistant certifications.

Vivo X100 series: Camera

A 50MP primary camera, a 64MP periscope telephoto with 3X optical zoom, and a 50MP ultrawide camera are all included in the vanilla Vivo X100's camera lineup. The X100 Pro, on the other hand, has three cameras: a 50MP ultra-wide, a 50MP Zeiss super telephoto periscope camera with macro capabilities, and a 50MP 1-inch customised primary camera.

Vivo X100 series: Battery

The pro model also has Vivo's in-house developed V3 imaging chip, which offers movie-grade skin tone protection and 4K processing. The X100 boasts a large 5000mAh battery that can be charged quickly with 120W. In the meantime, the Pro model has 100W fast charging and a slightly larger 5400mAh battery. Furthermore, the X100 Pro offers practical 50W wireless charging.

Vivo X100 series: Price

The 12GB+256GB edition of the Vivo X100 costs CNY 3,999 (about Rs. 45,675), while the 16GB+256GB model costs CNY 4,299 (about Rs. 49,102). The 16GB+512GB configuration costs CNY 4,599 (roughly Rs. 52,528), and the 16GB+1TB and 16GB+1TB (LPDDR5T) variants cost CNY 4,999 (approximately Rs. 57,097).

However, the Vivo X100 Pro is priced a little bit higher. The 12GB+256GB model costs CNY 4,999 (about Rs. 57,097), while the 16GB+256GB model costs CNY 5,299 (about Rs. 0,524). The 16GB+512GB configuration costs CNY 5,499 (about Rs. 63,794), and the 16G+1TB and 16GB+1TB (LPDDR5T) models cost CNY 5,999 (about Rs. 69,594).

Vivo X100 series: Colours

There will be four colour options for the Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro: black, orange, blue, and white. The Vivo X90 series will launch on sale in China on November 21 and is now available for order. Similar to its predecessors, Vivo's X100 series is anticipated to debut in India. As of right moment, the firm hasn't released a formal comment on its availability in India.

