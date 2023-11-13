WhatsApp update: Channels to get username feature instead of phone number

The feature to create a username for channels is under development and it will be available in a future update of the app. According to the report, the Meta-owned app is working on bringing handle support for channels.

The widely used instant messaging programme WhatsApp, owned by Meta, is apparently developing a similar feature for Channels after encrypted messaging startup Signal recently revealed that it is testing a username feature to remove the need for users to provide their phone numbers on the platform. The capability to generate a username for channels is still during development and will be accessible in an upcoming app version.

"We found out that WhatsApp is working on a feature to connect a username with channels thanks to the most recent WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.24.17 version, which is accessible on the Google Play Store," according to WABetaInfo.

The app, which is owned by Meta, is reportedly working on adding handle support for channels. This implies that utilising their usernames will make it possible to access particular channels.

The update is expected to include additional functionalities for channels, such as a personalised channel link based on their current username, making it even more convenient for channel owners and followers to share and discover their favorite channels.

According to the report, the user experience will benefit greatly from this innovation. Because usernames finally remove the need to exchange complicated channel URLs, users will be able to communicate channel information more consistently.

Additionally, by having a distinctive username, channels might become more identifiable. "We believe that this is especially helpful for anyone looking to establish a unique brand and make their channel easily accessible," WABetaInfo stated.

Furthermore, WhatsApp still intends to provide certified channels and companies a blue checkmark in place of the current green verification symbol in the future. Additionally, a feature that would let users select a username for their WhatsApp profile is being developed by the messaging service.

The Meta-owned app is developing a feature that will let users search for messages based on particular dates. This feature will make it easier for users to navigate through message history.