    WhatsApp update: Android beta users can now log on to messaging app using phone number

    Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out a new 'link with phone number' feature on Android beta, which allows users to link their account to WhatsApp Web by using their phone number. With this feature, beta users can now link their account to WhatsApp Web without scanning the QR code.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 11, 2023, 1:59 PM IST

    WhatsApp is rolling out a feature to beta testers on Android with support for logging on to WhatsApp Web using a phone number. Currently, the platform needs users to scan a QR code with their smartphone in order to access the messaging service's online interface. If your phone's camera isn't working properly, you may choose to sign in on your browser using your cell number after installing the most recent testing version of WhatsApp for Android. A beta version of WhatsApp for Android is where WhatsApp is currently working on new filters for better chat sorting.

    The new feature was discovered by feature tracker WABetaInfo in WhatsApp beta version 2.23.14 for Android. To access it, tap the three-dot menu in the top right corner of the screen, choose Linked devices > Link a device, and then sign in with your phone's fingerprint scanner, PIN, or password. The QR code scanner and a new choice, "Link with phone number instead," are both included on the following screen.

    When the user taps the new button, a new page appears asking them to access WhatsApp Web and choose Link with phone number. You will see an 8-digit code after entering your phone number that you must input in the WhatsApp app on your phone to finish the device connecting procedure. It's important to note that the most recent WhatsApp beta for Android only permits phone number logins on the Web interface; it forbids such logins on WhatsApp Desktop or on additional mobile devices. 

    There is no information on when WhatsApp will add this feature to its iOS app or when users in the stable update channel on Android would start receiving it.Additionally, WABetaInfo discovered a brand-new feature that will let you filter messages with only a few clicks that is currently under development.

    WhatsApp has introduced new filters including All, Unread, Personal, and Business in place of the navigation tabs that were relocated to the bottom of the chat programme. By selecting one of the four criteria, users may categorise different chats according to whether they have been opened or have not yet been read, and show WhatsApp Business talks.

    Last Updated Jul 11, 2023, 1:59 PM IST
