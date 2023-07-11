Realme 11 Pro+ vs OnePlus Nord 3 5G: Which has better camera performance?

The OnePlus Nord 3 5G is a multipurpose handset that excels in almost every capacity. To find the finest camera phone in its category, we must first do a thorough comparison. It will go up against the Realme 11 Pro+, one of the OnePlus Nord 3 5G's primary competitors, in this comparison.

Primary camera

Starting with the main camera, the 50MP unit on OnePlus Nord 3 5G captures images with boosted colours and a yellow tint. Contrarily, the Realme 11 Pro+'s 200MP main camera captures hues that are more true to life. The colours of the sky in the aforementioned photographs make this clear. Nevertheless, pictures taken with the OnePlus Nord 3 5G are sharper and more aesthetically beautiful. The Realme 11 Pro+ wins the contest, nevertheless, for hues.

Both the OnePlus Nord 3 5G and the Realme 11 Pro+ use an 8MP resolution lens with a 112-degree field of view (FoV) for ultra-wide pictures. Realme offers photographs with enhanced colours in this instance, but they also seem soft and lack definition and sharpness. On the other hand, the Nord 3 5G produces excellent results with adequate sharpness and detail. In comparison to the Realme 11 Pro+, the colours on the OnePlus smartphone appear to be more saturated.

For selfie camera

The OnePlus Nord 3 5G's front camera performs exceptionally in terms of skin tone and colour accuracy. The colours don't appear soft or washed out as they do on the Realme 11 Pro+, despite the fact that they may seem oversaturated. However, the dynamic range of the two selfies is almost the same.

Portrait mode

Both the OnePlus Nord 3 5G and Realme 11 Pro+ use computational algorithms to isolate the subject from the backdrop while taking portrait photos. On both smartphones, the results are similarly remarkable, despite perhaps little edge cropping. Both gadgets display a natural-looking bokeh effect. However, thanks to better skin tones, portrait photos produced with the OnePlus smartphone are more aesthetically attractive.

With its ultra-wide camera, portrait mode, and night images, which offer it an advantage over the competition, the OnePlus Nord 3 5G emerges as the undisputed victor. When compared to the Realme 11 Pro+, the device produces results with more details and precise colour reproduction. Both smartphones struggle to produce overall good selfies. The Realme 11 Pro+ delivers superior face details while the OnePlus smartphone gives better skin tones.

