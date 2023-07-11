Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Realme 11 Pro+ vs OnePlus Nord 3 5G: Which has better camera performance?

    The OnePlus Nord 3 5G is a multipurpose handset that excels in almost every capacity. To find the finest camera phone in its category, we must first do a thorough comparison. It will go up against the Realme 11 Pro+, one of the OnePlus Nord 3 5G's primary competitors, in this comparison.
     

    First Published Jul 11, 2023, 12:40 PM IST

    The OnePlus Nord 3 5G is a versatile device that performs admirably in practically every area. However, we need to make a comprehensive comparison in order to identify the best camera phone in its category. The Realme 11 Pro+, one of the OnePlus Nord 3 5G's main rivals, will be up against it in this comparison. Notably, the Realme 11 Pro+ stands out among competitors thanks to its remarkable 200MP sensor.

    Primary camera

    Starting with the main camera, the 50MP unit on OnePlus Nord 3 5G captures images with boosted colours and a yellow tint. Contrarily, the Realme 11 Pro+'s 200MP main camera captures hues that are more true to life. The colours of the sky in the aforementioned photographs make this clear. Nevertheless, pictures taken with the OnePlus Nord 3 5G are sharper and more aesthetically beautiful. The Realme 11 Pro+ wins the contest, nevertheless, for hues.

    Both the OnePlus Nord 3 5G and the Realme 11 Pro+ use an 8MP resolution lens with a 112-degree field of view (FoV) for ultra-wide pictures. Realme offers photographs with enhanced colours in this instance, but they also seem soft and lack definition and sharpness. On the other hand, the Nord 3 5G produces excellent results with adequate sharpness and detail. In comparison to the Realme 11 Pro+, the colours on the OnePlus smartphone appear to be more saturated.

    For selfie camera

    The OnePlus Nord 3 5G's front camera performs exceptionally in terms of skin tone and colour accuracy. The colours don't appear soft or washed out as they do on the Realme 11 Pro+, despite the fact that they may seem oversaturated. However, the dynamic range of the two selfies is almost the same.

    Portrait mode

    Both the OnePlus Nord 3 5G and Realme 11 Pro+ use computational algorithms to isolate the subject from the backdrop while taking portrait photos. On both smartphones, the results are similarly remarkable, despite perhaps little edge cropping. Both gadgets display a natural-looking bokeh effect. However, thanks to better skin tones, portrait photos produced with the OnePlus smartphone are more aesthetically attractive.

    With its ultra-wide camera, portrait mode, and night images, which offer it an advantage over the competition, the OnePlus Nord 3 5G emerges as the undisputed victor. When compared to the Realme 11 Pro+, the device produces results with more details and precise colour reproduction.  Both smartphones struggle to produce overall good selfies. The Realme 11 Pro+ delivers superior face details while the OnePlus smartphone gives better skin tones.

