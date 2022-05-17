Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WhatsApp tricks: Want to type in Hindi? Step-by-step guide to do so

    Millions of individuals use this app to stay in touch with family and friends. Individuals from all over the world prefer to communicate in English on WhatsApp, however Indians prefer to discuss in regional dialects like Hindi. Here's how you can type in Hindi.

    First Published May 17, 2022, 11:34 AM IST

    WhatsApp is one of the world's most popular applications. Every contact is constantly at the user's fingertips. Millions of individuals use this app to stay in touch with family and friends. Individuals from all over the world prefer to communicate in English on WhatsApp, however Indians prefer to discuss in regional dialects like Hindi. Simply activate Hindi Devanagari on your smartphone and send Hindi messages to anybody via SMS, email, or WhatsApp.

    Here's how to type in Hindi on iOS?

    Step 1: Open Whatsapp on your iOS device and browse to the chat window where you want to send a message.
    Step 2: When you pick the conversation box option, a globe-like symbol will appear.
    Step 3: Tap it, then choose Hindi from the drop-down option.
    Step 4: Finally, your smartphone has the Hindi typing option.

    Also Read | WhatsApp rolls out 6 new emoji reactions; Here's how you can use it

    Here's how to type in Hindi on Android?

    Step 1: Navigate to the languages and input area of your device's settings.
    Step 2: Click on + Add Language underneath the Add Language button to select the Hindi language. As soon as it is finished, the Hindi language will be downloaded to your device.
    Step 3: At the bottom, click Languages and Types to enable the Language Switching Mode.
    Step 4: The user may select from the Language Key and Space Bar Swipe, Language Key and Space Bar Swipe, and Language Key and Space Bar Swipe choices.
    Step 5: Once you've finished the previous step, start a new WhatsApp chat and enter Hindi using the space bar.

    Also Read | WhatsApp to allow users to hide ‘last seen’ status from specific contacts on iOS

    Following many beta leaks, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that WhatsApp would finally start enabling message answers on the popular messaging network. WhatsApp, one of the most popular messaging and calling applications, now allows users to reply to messages using emoji. Users of WhatsApp may now exchange files up to 2GB in size at once within the app. The file size restriction has clearly been increased from the previous maximum of 100MB. Along with the responses, a larger file sharing limit, and the ability to join up to 512 people to a group, the application is rolling out the ability to add up to 512 people to a group.

    Also Read | WhatsApp introduces Communities features among others; all about it

