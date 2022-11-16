Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WhatsApp soon to roll out new 'Camera Mode' for users; know details

    First Published Nov 16, 2022, 5:40 PM IST

    WhatsApp has added a new feature that allows users to switch between video and photo modes easily. The new functionality has been pushed out to some beta testers and will be rolled out soon to others, according to WABetaInfo, a website that follows messaging app upgrades.

    In the previous version, users had to press and hold to capture a video on WhatsApp. However, there is no longer any need to tap and hold to record a video. Users can quickly switch to video mode.

    WhatsApp adds new features regularly to improve the app experience for its users. WABetaInfo just revealed that the platform now allows users to search for polls.

    Another WhatsApp app feature is the ability to open a chat with your own phone number from the contact list. This function is now on Android smartphones; however, in previous versions of WhatsApp, it was possible to find one's own phone number within the contact list.

    On November 3, Meta announced the availability of the WhatsApp Communities functionality. It will allow communities such as neighbourhoods, parents and schools, workplaces, and other organisations to interact and organise group talks by connecting various groups under one umbrella.

    "To get started, on Android, touch on the new communities tab at the top of your chats and iOS, tap on the bottom. From there, you can create a new Community from scratch or join existing ones," WhatsApp explained.

    "Once you're a member of a community, you can easily switch between accessible groups to acquire the information you need, when you need it, and administrators can broadcast crucial updates to everyone in the Community," it added.

    Also Read: WhatsApp Community vs Groups: know the difference between the newly launch

    Also Read: In-chat polling, communities & more: WhatsApp introduces 4 important features

    Also Read: WhatsApp to soon automatically mute large group chats for users: Report

    Last Updated Nov 16, 2022, 5:40 PM IST
