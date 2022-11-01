Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WhatsApp soon to introduce 'Message Yourself' feature; here's what we know

    When you open a chat with your number, the app will highlight your personal chat box by adding 'Message yourself' as the chat caption. Your phone number will be visible in WhatsApp's contact list for easier access.
     

    First Published Nov 1, 2022, 1:29 PM IST

    WhatsApp plans to release a feature that will enable users to message themselves. The 'Message Yourself' feature is set to arrive on WhatsApp in a future update, with Android users likely to be the first to witness it in the upcoming version 2.22.24.2 upgrade. When inside the chat window, where one would normally see the 'last seen' label, a 'Message Yourself' caption will display, highlighting the chat, as discovered in development by a trustworthy feature tracker.

    It should be noted that users already have direct chat links they could use to text themselves. Following WABetaInfo, the latest WhatsApp beta adds formal support for the functionality, allowing you to contact yourself directly from within the app. In the current beta build, users can see their phone number among their WhatsApp contacts, along with the tagline 'Message Yourself.'

    As texting oneself is no longer an unsupported function, any messages you send to it will now sync faster and better with other devices if you use WhatsApp's multi-device feature. The self-texting feature is currently available in WhatsApp beta for iOS version 22.23.0.70 and WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.22.24.2.

    The announcement comes just days after the Meta-owned messaging platform began rolling out Conversation Links, which allow users to hold a group call using a URL, similar to how Google Meet or Zoom call invite systems work. These connections allow up to 32 people to participate in a call at the same time. The link will also be valid for up to 90 days.

    The messaging platform has also considered allowing users to edit previously sent messages. WhatsApp beta testers can expect an 'Edited' label under messages, as seen in development on the recently released version 2.22.22.14. According to reports, WhatsApp will give users 15 minutes to change their messages once the capability is available.

