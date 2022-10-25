WhatsApp crash: 5 top alternate messaging apps for you on iOS and Android

While WhatsApp is hands down the most popular and most convenient messaging platform, it also suffers issues and glitches, causing great inconvenience. Here are top 5 alternative messaging apps.

The world's most popular messaging app, WhatsApp, owned by Meta, experienced its longest outage on Tuesday (October 25) since October 2021. Millions of users seemed to be impacted. WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta, is used by over 2 billion users for both communication and payments. Even while WhatsApp is by far the most widely used and practical messaging service, it occasionally experiences problems and hiccups, like today, which is quite inconvenient for its enormous user base. Other texting applications may be useful at this point. The top 5 applications that smartphone users can utilise in the event that WhatsApp is unavailable are mentioned below:

GOOGLE CHAT Google Chat is a communication tool that was first created for teams and professional settings. It was created by the corporate behemoth Google. But afterwards, it was also made available to regular people. You may exchange files or other papers connected to your job with Google Chat, which also allows file sharing.

SIGNAL On both Apple and Android cellphones as well as through desktop computers, one may use the free texting and voice calling programme Signal, which focuses on anonymity. The nonprofit Signal Foundation and its subsidiary, Signal Messenger LLC, are the developers of this cross-platform, centrally managed, encrypted instant messaging service. Users of Signal may communicate with one other and with groups of people using the platform to transmit files, voice messages, photos, and videos. SLACK Slack organises conversations into dedicated spaces called channels. Channels bring order and clarity to work — you can create them for any project, topic, or team. Teams can share ideas, make decisions, and move work forward.

TELEGRAM Telegram is an encrypted messaging platform founded by Pavel Durov. The cross-platform, cloud-based instant messaging application Telegram is available everywhere. Along with a number of other capabilities, Telegram also offers optional end-to-end encrypted conversations, video calling, file sharing, and VoIP. In August 2013 and October 2013, Telegram was made available for iOS and Android smartphones, respectively. The monthly premium user subscription charge for the encrypted messaging network in India was recently reduced from Rs 469 to Rs 179.