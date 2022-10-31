WhatsApp introduces 'Call Link'; know what it is, how to use this feature & more

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    A month after its launch, WhatsApp has begun rolling out a new Call Links feature. The latest update, which is rolling out to users in stages, aims to enhance the app's group calling functionality.  With a WhatsApp Call Link, users can generate a shareable link to let others join a conference call. 

    First Published Oct 31, 2022, 12:55 PM IST

    WhatsApp has effectively monopolised the market in countries like India. The service, which is owned by Meta, has essentially replaced SMS and grown to become the preferred method of communication for many people in India and throughout the world. To enhance user experience, WhatsApp often introduces new features like "Call Link."

    Users may make a voice or video call link and share it with their targeted contacts using the WhatsApp Call Link functionality. Anyone who clicks the link will be included to the ongoing call as soon as they do so.

    Please be aware that you are free to distribute the link on any platform of your choosing; you may email someone, DM someone on Twitter, and other options.

    Here's how you can use this feature:

    1. Launch the WhatsApp app and select the "Calls" tab.
    2. At this point, just touch "Create Call Link."
    3. You have the option of phone or video calls.
    4. Tap the Share Link to share the Call Link. Now, you may use a variety of applications to distribute the link to anyone.
    5. You may also just copy the URL and share it as necessary.

    Once a user clicks on the link, there will be two options - Join and Leave. Users will continue to get the option to mute audio and hide video during a video call.

    Every distinct WhatsApp Call Link is live for 90 days after it is created, and you may prevent any unwanted contacts from using it by barring them. WhatsApp's Call Links feature takes inspiration from Zoom and Google Meet - two video conferencing platforms that let users join a call in a similar fashion.

    Last Updated Oct 31, 2022, 12:55 PM IST
