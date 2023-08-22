WhatsApp rolls out video message feature for iOS users; Here's how it works

With this feature, it’s possible to share real-time videos lasting up to 60 seconds, and it works as effortlessly as sending a simple voice note. The update includes two new features — screen sharing during video calls and the option to send recorded video messages.

The popular instant messaging service WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta, is successfully rolling out a video message function and a screen-sharing option. This feature makes it possible to send real-time films up to 60 seconds long with as much ease as sending a straightforward voice message.

"The App Store has now made available the WhatsApp for iOS 23.16.78 update. We learned that WhatsApp is broadly spreading out the ability to capture and send video chats thanks to the official changelog," according to WABetaInfo, a service that analyses WhatsApp.

Also Read | iQOO Z7 Pro launch on August 31; Key expected camera, price details revealed

Two new features—screen sharing during video conferences and the capability to send recorded video messages—are part of the upgrade.

You can tap the microphone button in a chat to enter video mode in order to use the video message function. Then, hold the button down to record a video, and much as with voice notes, you may swipe up to lock and record hands-free.

Mark Zuckerberg disclosed these features on the Meta Instagram channel and in the official changelog.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max may be rebranded as Ultra in 2023: Report

In contrast to editable and forwardable ordinary films, video messages give consumers a quicker and more customised approach to express feelings and share memories. A video message really functions more like an immediate transmission than the delayed transmission of a typical video.

It’s important to note that video messages are always end-to-end encrypted.

This indicates that neither the discussion participants nor WhatsApp can access them. If you don't have one of these features, be aware that, as stated in the official changelog, some accounts could get it during the next week. If you still don't have the feature after applying this update, you need also update your instant messaging app from the App Store and the TestFlight app.

Also Read | Realme GT 5 to launch on August 28, may feature 240W charging support