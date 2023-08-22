iQOO Z7 Pro launch on August 31; Key expected camera, price details revealed

iQOO Z7 Pro promises to offer crisper photos with the 64-megapixel OIS-enabled camera. The back includes a 2-megapixel bokeh camera as well. In order to compete with devices like the Motorola Edge 40, Google Pixel 6a, and Realme 11 Pro Plus, the new iQOO Z7 Pro is anticipated to cost less than Rs 30,000.

iQOO Z7 Pro's camera specifications have been revealed ahead of official India on August 31. In order to compete with devices like the Motorola Edge 40, Google Pixel 6a, and Realme 11 Pro Plus, the new iQOO Z7 Pro is anticipated to cost less than Rs 30,000.

The 64-megapixel OIS-enabled camera of the forthcoming iQOO Z7 Pro claims to deliver sharper photographs despite the fact that iQOO phones are largely focused on performance and multitasking. A 2-megapixel bokeh camera is also included on the rear. A 16-megapixel selfie camera is housed inside the hole-punch cutout on the front panel.

Ahead of the launch, iQOO has also revealed the phone's sleek design with a curved screen. There will be a black and a white-blue gradient colour option for the iQOO Z7 Pro, as well. According to information provided by iQOO, the phone sports an AMOLED display screen, which is now typical of smartphones in this price range. Although the frame is finished in metal, there is no headphone jack.

The iQOO Z7 Pro is anticipated to cost approximately Rs 25,000, as was previously said. The highest variant of the phone might cost around Rs 30,000. The standard iQOO Z7s, meanwhile, costs Rs 17,999 in India for 128GB of storage and 6GB of RAM. The 8GB RAM version costs Rs 18,999.

Other Android phone manufacturers besides iQOO are also preparing to release their most recent models. With new local partners, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer Honour is also making a comeback. The company is anticipated to release the 200-megapixel Honour 90. Other anticipated features include a 6.60-inch Full-HD+ display, a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor, 12GB of RAM, a 5,000mAh battery with 66W rapid charging, and 5G.

