Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    iQOO Z7 Pro launch on August 31; Key expected camera, price details revealed

    iQOO Z7 Pro promises to offer crisper photos with the 64-megapixel OIS-enabled camera. The back includes a 2-megapixel bokeh camera as well. In order to compete with devices like the Motorola Edge 40, Google Pixel 6a, and Realme 11 Pro Plus, the new iQOO Z7 Pro is anticipated to cost less than Rs 30,000.
     

    iQOO Z7 Pro launch on August 31 Key expected camera price details revealed gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 22, 2023, 12:52 PM IST

    iQOO Z7 Pro's camera specifications have been revealed ahead of official India on August 31. In order to compete with devices like the Motorola Edge 40, Google Pixel 6a, and Realme 11 Pro Plus, the new iQOO Z7 Pro is anticipated to cost less than Rs 30,000.

    The 64-megapixel OIS-enabled camera of the forthcoming iQOO Z7 Pro claims to deliver sharper photographs despite the fact that iQOO phones are largely focused on performance and multitasking. A 2-megapixel bokeh camera is also included on the rear. A 16-megapixel selfie camera is housed inside the hole-punch cutout on the front panel.

    Also Read | Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max may be rebranded as Ultra in 2023: Report

    Ahead of the launch, iQOO has also revealed the phone's sleek design with a curved screen. There will be a black and a white-blue gradient colour option for the iQOO Z7 Pro, as well. According to information provided by iQOO, the phone sports an AMOLED display screen, which is now typical of smartphones in this price range. Although the frame is finished in metal, there is no headphone jack.

    The iQOO Z7 Pro is anticipated to cost approximately Rs 25,000, as was previously said. The highest variant of the phone might cost around Rs 30,000. The standard iQOO Z7s, meanwhile, costs Rs 17,999 in India for 128GB of storage and 6GB of RAM. The 8GB RAM version costs Rs 18,999.

    Also Read | Here's why Apple Watch may not be healthy for you

    Other Android phone manufacturers besides iQOO are also preparing to release their most recent models. With new local partners, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer Honour is also making a comeback. The company is anticipated to release the 200-megapixel Honour 90. Other anticipated features include a 6.60-inch Full-HD+ display, a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor, 12GB of RAM, a 5,000mAh battery with 66W rapid charging, and 5G.

    Also Read | Realme GT 5 to launch on August 28, may feature 240W charging support

    Last Updated Aug 22, 2023, 12:52 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max may be rebranded as Ultra in 2023 Report gcw

    Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max may be rebranded as Ultra in 2023: Report

    Here is why Apple Watch may not be healthy for you gcw

    Here's why Apple Watch may not be healthy for you

    Realme GT 5 to launch on August 28 may feature 240W charging support gcw

    Realme GT 5 to launch on August 28, may feature 240W charging support

    OnePlus Ace 2 Pro vs Redmi K60 Ultra Comparing camera display battery more gcw

    OnePlus Ace 2 Pro vs Redmi K60 Ultra: Comparing camera, display, battery & more

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 specs camera price battery comparison which is better gcw

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs Xiaomi Mix Fold 3: Which smartphone is better for YOU?

    Recent Stories

    Smooth sailing ISRO gives Chandrayaan-3 mission update; shares photos from 70km above lunar surface AJR

    'Smooth sailing...' ISRO gives Chandrayaan-3 mission update; shares photos from 70km above lunar surface

    'Not terminated for praising Oommen Chandy..' Kerala govt defends action against Animal Husbandry dept staffer anr

    'Not terminated for praising Oommen Chandy..' Kerala govt defends action against Animal Husbandry dept staffer

    Angel Falls to Niagara Falls: 9 iconic waterfalls of the World ATG

    Angel Falls to Niagara Falls: 9 iconic waterfalls of the World

    Miley Cyrus HOT Photos: 'Flowers' singer stuns fans with scintillating Curves in hottest Bikinis vma

    Miley Cyrus HOT Photos: 'Flowers' singer stuns fans with scintillating curves in hottest Bikinis

    Dolphins to Elephants: 7 Happiest Animals on Earth MSW

    Dolphins to Elephants: 7 Happiest Animals on Earth

    Recent Videos

    India has the best model Indonesia impressed by India's Jan Aushadhi Centres

    'India has the best model...' Indonesia impressed by India's Jan Aushadhi Centres

    Video Icon
    Uttar Pradesh: Shoe thrown at SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya; Accused thrashed by party workers WATCH AJR

    Uttar Pradesh: Shoe thrown at SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya; Accused thrashed by party workers | WATCH

    Video Icon
    15th BRICS Summit: Gary Kirsten, Jonty Rhodes welcome 'Incredible India's' PM Modi to South Africa - WATCH snt

    15th BRICS Summit: Gary Kirsten, Jonty Rhodes welcome 'Incredible India's' PM Modi to South Africa

    Video Icon
    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Video Icon
    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside WATCH AJR

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside | WATCH

    Video Icon