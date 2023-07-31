Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WhatsApp rolling out redesigned action sheet for some iOS users: Report

    Popular chat app WhatsApp has something new for its iPhone users. It is rolling out a new redesigned action sheet for some iOS users. According to WaBetaInfo, WhatsApp for iOS 23.15.72 update brings a redesigned action sheet to some users. 

    WhatsApp rolling out redesigned action sheet for some iOS users Report gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 31, 2023, 12:15 PM IST

    Meta-owned instant messaging application WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new interface for action sheets.  With this improvement, WhatsApp hopes to advance the application without depending on the old interface provided by the official Apple APIs.

    "The WhatsApp for iOS 23.15.72 update was just made available on the App Store. We found that WhatsApp is releasing updated action sheets to select users, even though the official changelog doesn't mention the new features added in this update because it's the same changelog from the prior version," WABetaInfo stated.

    According to the source, the official changelog still notes that there is enhanced navigation for a sizable collection of avatar stickers. Additionally, it emphasises the three new capabilities—chat transfer, support for video calls in landscape mode, and the option to block unauthorised callers—that were included in the WhatsApp for iOS 23.14.79 upgrade.

    Also Read | iPhone 15 may finally get rid of notch and replace it with Dynamic Island: Report

    However, a tip from WABetaInfo verified that certain users who install this version of the software receive additional action sheets. In the future, the interface will receive more improvements.

    "If you don't have this feature, be aware that, even though it hasn't been included in the official changelog, some accounts could get it in the upcoming weeks. If you want to continue receiving this functionality after installing this update, please frequently update WhatsApp via the App Store and the TestFlight app," according to WABetaInfo.

    Also Read | Reliance JioBook (2023) to launch today, to be cheaper than Apple iPhone; Check expected specs, other details

    Users using iOS devices may get the new action sheet interface by downloading WhatsApp's most recent version from the App Store. Install this update right away for an improved user experience.

    In related news, WhatsApp is introducing a feature that will allow users to join new groups directly from a group chat. Users don't need to open the group information while using this functionality to add a new member.

    Also Read | Want to earn money through Elon Musk's 'X'? Check criteria, payout process and more

    Last Updated Jul 31, 2023, 12:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    iPhone 15 may finally get rid of notch likely to replace with Dynamic Island Report gcw

    iPhone 15 may finally get rid of notch and replace it with Dynamic Island: Report

    Reliance JioBook 2023 to launch today to be cheaper than Apple iPhone Check expected specs other details gcw

    Reliance JioBook (2023) to launch today, to be cheaper than Apple iPhone; Check expected specs, other details

    Staggering Netflix is offering a whopping Rs 7.4 crore annual salary for AI product manager snt

    Staggering! Netflix is offering a whopping Rs 7.4 crore annual salary for AI product manager

    Google latest AI model teaches robots to throw away trash Report gcw

    Google's latest AI model teaches robots to throw away trash: Report

    Want to earn money through Elon Musk X Check criteria payout process and more gcw

    Want to earn money through Elon Musk's 'X'? Check criteria, payout process and more

    Recent Stories

    Mystery object that washed up on Australian beach 'most likely' from India's PSLV rocket snt

    'Mystery' object that washed up on Australian beach 'most likely' from India's PSLV rocket

    Mental health 101 7 practical tips for a healthier mind gcw eai

    Mental health 101: 7 practical tips for a healthier mind

    Cricket Stuart Broad retirement: Years after the icon 6 sixes, Yuvraj Singh pays tribute to England pacer osf

    Stuart Broad retirement: Years after the icon 6 sixes, Yuvraj Singh pays tribute to England pacer

    Dream Girl 2: Ananya Panday radiates as 'PARI' alongside Ayushmann Khurrana ATG EAI

    Dream Girl 2: Ananya Panday radiates as 'PARI' alongside Ayushmann Khurrana

    Jailer actor Superstar Rajinikanth opens up about his biggest mistake, 'Alcoholism'; here's what he said RBA

    Jailer actor' Superstar' Rajinikanth opens up about his biggest mistake, 'Alcoholism'; here's what he said

    Recent Videos

    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem WATCH AJR

    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    WATCH: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    Video Icon