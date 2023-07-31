WhatsApp rolling out redesigned action sheet for some iOS users: Report

Popular chat app WhatsApp has something new for its iPhone users. It is rolling out a new redesigned action sheet for some iOS users. According to WaBetaInfo, WhatsApp for iOS 23.15.72 update brings a redesigned action sheet to some users.

Meta-owned instant messaging application WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new interface for action sheets. With this improvement, WhatsApp hopes to advance the application without depending on the old interface provided by the official Apple APIs.

"The WhatsApp for iOS 23.15.72 update was just made available on the App Store. We found that WhatsApp is releasing updated action sheets to select users, even though the official changelog doesn't mention the new features added in this update because it's the same changelog from the prior version," WABetaInfo stated.

According to the source, the official changelog still notes that there is enhanced navigation for a sizable collection of avatar stickers. Additionally, it emphasises the three new capabilities—chat transfer, support for video calls in landscape mode, and the option to block unauthorised callers—that were included in the WhatsApp for iOS 23.14.79 upgrade.

However, a tip from WABetaInfo verified that certain users who install this version of the software receive additional action sheets. In the future, the interface will receive more improvements.

"If you don't have this feature, be aware that, even though it hasn't been included in the official changelog, some accounts could get it in the upcoming weeks. If you want to continue receiving this functionality after installing this update, please frequently update WhatsApp via the App Store and the TestFlight app," according to WABetaInfo.

Users using iOS devices may get the new action sheet interface by downloading WhatsApp's most recent version from the App Store. Install this update right away for an improved user experience.

In related news, WhatsApp is introducing a feature that will allow users to join new groups directly from a group chat. Users don't need to open the group information while using this functionality to add a new member.

