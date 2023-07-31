iPhone 15 may finally get rid of notch and replace it with Dynamic Island: Report

Apart from the Dynamic Island upgrade, the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus models will come packed with major camera improvements and be powered by the A16 chip. The Pro and non-Pro models will get some substantial upgrades in terms of design, camera and performance.

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 15 series later this year. The latest generation will be the closest to the company's aim of an all-screen iPhone. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claims that Dynamic Island, first seen in last year's pro models, would replace the controversial notch on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. With this improvement, the space taken up by front-facing cameras and sensors is significantly decreased.

In addition to the all-screen overhaul, the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus models will have much improved cameras and run on the A16 processor, which was initially introduced in the iPhone 14 Pro range. In addition, these versions will replace the slow Lightning connection with the quicker USB-C. Comparing the forthcoming iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus to the existing iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, an improved camera system will also be included. The Pro models, on the other hand, will receive a number of additional upgrades, increasing their cost and premium status.

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models will present a tempting upgrade, according to information given by Gurman. The Pro models will feature a little updated look. Apple will use titanium to replace the gleaming stainless-steel edges. This will be the first time titanium frames have been used on an Apple iPhone. It has already been tried out in Apple watches.

For a better in-hand feel, the edges joining the sides and front have been smoothed off. The iPhone 15 Pro includes an updated aluminium chassis on the inside, reflecting the ordinary iPhone 14's new look and facilitating easier repairs.

The rear cameras of the iPhone 15 regular and Pro models will both receive significant improvements, including better lenses and, on the biggest model, a far broader optical zoom range. The Pro Max variant will now be able to compete with the extreme zoom of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra thanks to this new function.

