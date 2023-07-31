Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    iPhone 15 may finally get rid of notch and replace it with Dynamic Island: Report

    Apart from the Dynamic Island upgrade, the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus models will come packed with major camera improvements and be powered by the A16 chip. The Pro and non-Pro models will get some substantial upgrades in terms of design, camera and performance.

    iPhone 15 may finally get rid of notch likely to replace with Dynamic Island Report gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 31, 2023, 11:38 AM IST

    Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 15 series later this year. The latest generation will be the closest to the company's aim of an all-screen iPhone. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claims that Dynamic Island, first seen in last year's pro models, would replace the controversial notch on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. With this improvement, the space taken up by front-facing cameras and sensors is significantly decreased.

    In addition to the all-screen overhaul, the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus models will have much improved cameras and run on the A16 processor, which was initially introduced in the iPhone 14 Pro range. In addition, these versions will replace the slow Lightning connection with the quicker USB-C. Comparing the forthcoming iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus to the existing iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, an improved camera system will also be included.  The Pro models, on the other hand, will receive a number of additional upgrades, increasing their cost and premium status. 

    Also Read | Reliance JioBook (2023) to launch today, to be cheaper than Apple iPhone; Check expected specs, other details

    The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models will present a tempting upgrade, according to information given by Gurman. The Pro models will feature a little updated look. Apple will use titanium to replace the gleaming stainless-steel edges. This will be the first time titanium frames have been used on an Apple iPhone. It has already been tried out in Apple watches.

     For a better in-hand feel, the edges joining the sides and front have been smoothed off. The iPhone 15 Pro includes an updated aluminium chassis on the inside, reflecting the ordinary iPhone 14's new look and facilitating easier repairs.

    Also Read | Want to earn money through Elon Musk's 'X'? Check criteria, payout process and more

    The rear cameras of the iPhone 15 regular and Pro models will both receive significant improvements, including better lenses and, on the biggest model, a far broader optical zoom range. The Pro Max variant will now be able to compete with the extreme zoom of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra thanks to this new function. 

    Also Read | Honor Pad X9 with 11.5-inch display, 13 hour battery life launched; Check features, price & other details

    Last Updated Jul 31, 2023, 11:40 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Reliance JioBook 2023 to launch today to be cheaper than Apple iPhone Check expected specs other details gcw

    Reliance JioBook (2023) to launch today, to be cheaper than Apple iPhone; Check expected specs, other details

    Honor Pad X9 with 16 speakers 11 5 inch display launched Check features price other details gcw

    Honor Pad X9 with 11.5-inch display, 13 hour battery life launched; Check features, price & other details

    Moto G14 price specifications teased ahead of August 1 launch gcw

    Moto G14 price, specifications teased ahead of August 1 launch

    Poco Pods TWS earphones price ANNOUNCED ahead of July 29 launch Know specs colours more gcw

    Poco Pods TWS earphones price ANNOUNCED ahead of July 29 launch; Know specs, colours & more

    Apple iPhone 15 Plus Pro and Pro Max prices leaked Here is what we know gcw

    Apple iPhone 15, Plus, Pro, and Pro Max prices leaked? Here's what we know

    Recent Stories

    'Goblin' to 'Moon Lovers': 7 heart-breaking K-drama series on OTT MSW

    'Goblin' to 'Moon Lovers': 7 heart-breaking K-drama series on OTT

    'Self-respect when stepping down...' Kerala Police DGP Tomin J Thachankary retires anr

    'Self-respect when stepping down...' Kerala Police DGP Tomin J Thachankary retires

    Good news for Prabhas, Anushka Shetty's fans; Baahubali couple to do movie together? Read this RBA

    Good news for Prabhas, Anushka Shetty's fans; Baahubali couple to do movie together? Read this

    Modi govt's proposed amendment will enable tracking of an Indian citizen from birth to death AJR

    Modi govt's proposed amendment will enable tracking of an Indian citizen from birth to death

    Reliance JioBook 2023 to launch today to be cheaper than Apple iPhone Check expected specs other details gcw

    Reliance JioBook (2023) to launch today, to be cheaper than Apple iPhone; Check expected specs, other details

    Recent Videos

    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem WATCH AJR

    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    WATCH: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    Video Icon