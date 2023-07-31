Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Reliance JioBook (2023) to launch today, to be cheaper than Apple iPhone; Check expected specs, other details

    The Reliance JioBook is believed to be the cheapest 4G-enabled laptop in India.  With the new Reliance JioBook, the company is planning to reach the masses like it did with other Jio devices including the recently launched JioBharat V2.
     

    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 31, 2023, 11:03 AM IST

    The second-generation JioBook laptop will be released by Reliance Jio in India today. A few minor speed and design improvements will be made to the new laptop. It could also be offered for purchase on Amazon India. The e-commerce giant teased the launch of the budget-friendly laptop on its site. The first version of the JioBook laptop was launched in the month of October last year. 

    The new JioBook (2023) laptop will be much more portable compared to the previous version. The laptop will also provide better battery life in comparison to the previous iteration.

    The JioBook (2023) will be much lighter at 990 gms, making it more convenient to carry. The first generation laptop weighed as much as 1.20 kg. In terms of performance, the details are yet to be revealed but the laptop will be powered by an octa-core processor.

    The battery life of the new laptop is also anticipated to be improved. The JioBook (2023) will have 4G connection for internet access and have a "full-day battery" life. The laptop will come in Blue and Grey colour variants and will run the JioOS operating system, which comes preinstalled with JioMeet, JioCloud, and JioSecurity.

    The JioBook (2023) is anticipated to have very aggressive pricing. Reliance Jio is anticipated to sell it under Rs 20,000, which would make it one of the most cheap alternatives on the market and in par with the cost of the first-generation laptop. 

    Know all about previous JioBook

    The 11.6-inch HD display of the JioBook (2022) was driven by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC and an Adreno 610 GPU. The first-generation JioBook included a 5,000 mAh battery with up to 8 hours of battery life, 2GB RAM, and 32GB of internal storage that could be expanded to 128GB.

    Reliance Jio also unveiled the JioBharat 4G smartphone earlier this year. It costs Rs 999 in India. The phone has access to OTT services like JioCinema and UPI payments via JioMoney, among other capabilities.

    Last Updated Jul 31, 2023, 11:03 AM IST
