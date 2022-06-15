WhatsApp now lets you transfer chat from Android to iPhone; Here's how you can do it

The new transfer method requires an Android phone running version 5 or later, and an iPhone running iOS 15.5 or later. According to Wabetainfo, iOS 16 is not yet compatible with the functionality because it is still in beta for consumers.

WhatsApp now allows Android smartphone users to transfer chats to iOS or iPhone devices. Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, released the announcement on Facebook on Tuesday.

Last year, WhatsApp offered chat transfer from iOS to Android, and now you can move from Android to iOS as well. The new transfer method requires an Android phone running version 5 or later, and an iPhone running iOS 15.5 or later. According to Wabetainfo, iOS 16 is not yet compatible with the functionality because it is still in beta for consumers.

Follow these instructions to transfer your WhatsApp data from Android to iPhone.

While the conversation transmission is in progress, connect both phones to electricity for charging. Both devices must be linked to the same Wi-Fi network.

Reset the iPhone in Settings in order to run the Move to iOS app.

On the Android phone, launch the Move to iOS app and follow the on-screen instructions.

Enter the code from the iPhone app into the Android version as well. Make sure WhatsApp is selected on the data transfer screen

On the Android phone, press the Start button and wait for all of the data to be transferred to the iPhone. On the Android device, your WhatsApp account will be signed out.

Click Next to return to the Move to iOS app, and you may now move data from an Android handset to an iOS device. Wait until the entire procedure is completed.

Turn on your iPhone and download the most recent version of Whatsapp Messenger. Log in to the app using the same phone number as you used on your Android phone.

Wait for the data transmission to begin by tapping on the start button.

You should now view all of the WhatsApp data from your Android phone on your new iPhone app.

Many consumers have put off switching from Android to iOS since they are unable to move their chats from one platform to another. Last year, Zuckerberg and company emphasised the usage of this function and its availability, and now Android users may enjoy it as well.

