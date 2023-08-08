Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    OnePlus Open foldable smartphone to cost over Rs 1 lakh? Here's what we know

    The OnePlus Open foldable smartphone is expected to launch soon. The phone could be priced under Rs 1.2 lakh, making it more affordable than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5.  The Tenco folding phone is still the most cost-effective option.

    The company's first foldable smartphone, the OnePlus Open, is anticipated to go on sale at the end of this month or in September. The expected features and appearance of the phone have already been leaked several times before the official confirmation. It appears that this might be the most expensive OnePlus smartphone to date when tipster Yogesh Brar revealed information regarding its price on X (previously Twitter).

    The reports predict that the OnePlus Open would cost less than Rs 1.2 lakh. If this speculation is accurate, the OnePlus Open will be considerably less expensive than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, which costs Rs. 1,54,999. The Tenco folding phone is still the most cost-effective option. Google has its own Pixel Fold, however it wasn't made available in India.

    The OnePlus Open will represent a significant change in OnePlus' past pricing practises. The OnePlus 9 Pro with 256GB storage was released by the business for Rs 69,999, and was followed by the OnePlus 10 Pro for Rs 71,999 for the same storage. The firm concentrated on regaining its flagship killer reputation with aggressive pricing, thus the current-generation OnePlus 11 5G is substantially more inexpensive at Rs 61,999 for the same 256GB storage.

    According to the sources, the Oppo Find N2 -- OnePlus' sibling brand under the BBK banner -- would serve as an inspiration for the OnePlus Open. In reality, Pete Lau, a co-founder of OnePlus, unveiled the first Oppo Find N in 2021.

    The yet-to-be-announced Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 SoC, a 2K 120Hz AMOLED (LTPO) display, and a 4800mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC charging may all be included in the OnePlus One. The business may also think about enabling wireless charging. Three Hasselblad-tuned camera sensors are most likely on the rear. A 50-megapixel (IMX 890) main camera, an ultra-wide camera, and a periscope lens might all be part of the back camera system. A 32-megapixel selfie camera may be housed inside a hole-punched cutout on the cover display. On the primary display, there could be an additional selfie camera. The renderings hint at a black colour choice, but the corporation may perhaps offer another.
     

