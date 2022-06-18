WhatsApp introduces new feature for more privacy; Know how to use it and more

WhatsApp is now providing additional options to its privacy control settings for app users. You can now pick which of your contacts may view your profile photo, about, and last seen status in the messaging app. Previously, you could change the privacy settings to everyone, my contacts, or nobody.

WhatsApp's feature-adding frenzy continues this week, with the newest upgrade providing users with improved platform security. Digital privacy is a major worry, and WhatsApp wants to do all possible to ensure that users can interact safely on the service.

WhatsApp is now providing additional options to its privacy control settings for app users. You can now pick which of your contacts may view your profile photo, about, and last seen status in the messaging app. Previously, you could change the privacy settings to everyone, my contacts, or nobody.

With the new version, WhatsApp users may pick the option My contacts except, which allows you to selectively select those who will not be able to access all private data, including the profile photo you've set for your WhatsApp account.

Here's how to change WhatsApp privacy settings

WhatsApp has already made the improvements to the software, which is available for Android and iOS users. To enable the new privacy option, follow these instructions.

Launch WhatsApp.

Select the three-dot menu in the upper-right corner of the screen.

Select Settings and then Account.

Navigate to Privacy, then scroll down and choose last seen, profile photo, about, and profile status.

Except for the options shown on the screen, change the settings to My contacts.

Choose which contacts should not have access to your personal information and then confirm the adjustments.



This week, WhatsApp has kept itself busy and in the headlines for a variety of reasons. First, it introduced an official mechanism to wirelessly move talks from Android to iOS devices, which has long been requested. The messaging software then modified the platform to allow Group admins to mute or message other users during a group call.

