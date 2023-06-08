Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    6 reasons why you should buy Realme 11 Pro 5G series

    Realme has launched the Realme 11 Pro, 11 Pro Plus 5G smartphones in India. Realme 11 Pro+ is among the top highlights in the newly introduced series because of the big 200MP camera and curved display with 120Hz refresh rate.

    6 reasons why you should buy Realme 11 Pro 5G series gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 8, 2023, 2:07 PM IST

    Realme, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer, has released the Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro Plus 5G smartphones in India. The newest series is the forerunner of the present Realme 10 series. Because of the large 200MP camera and curved display with 120Hz refresh rate, the Realme 11 Pro+ is one of the top attractions in the newly released series.

    Check out why you should buy it:

    Size of the screen: The curved 6.7-inch FHD+ 10-bit screen on the Realme 11 Pro 5G and Realme 11 Pro+ 5G has a refresh rate of 120Hz.  The backs of the cellphones are made of fine vegan leather with a 3D woven texture.

    Also Read | iOS 17 developer beta version available: Here's how you can download it on your Apple smartphone

    Processor: The devices run Android 13 with Realme UI 4.0 on top. The 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7050 CPU and Mali G68 GPU power these phones. It includes HyperEngine to improve gaming performance.

    Battery qualities: Both phones have 5,000mAh batteries with varying charging speeds. The 11 Pro 5G is capable of 67W charging. The Pro+ 5G, on the other hand, has triple-digit 100W charging.

    Also Read | WWDC 2023: Apple launches iOS 17; Check 8 new features coming to your iPhone soon

    Camera: Finally, in terms of camera specifications, the 11 Pro 5G has a 100MP OIS main lens. Moving on to the Pro Plus 5G variant, it sports a 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP3 OIS SuperZoom main sensor. It also has Moon Mode, Super Nightscape Mode, Starry Pro Mode, and other features. In terms of selfies, the 11 Pro 5G features a 16MP lens, while the Pro Plus 5G has a 32MP lens.

    When and where to buy?The device will go on sale for the first time on June 15 in physical stores and on June 16 on Flipkart and Realme's official website. The corporation has announced an early access sale that will begin on June 8 between 6 PM and 8 PM, with pre-orders beginning on June 9, 12:00 AM.

    Colours: A user might also take advantage of launch discounts to reduce the price. It is available in Sunrise Beige, Oasis Green (coming soon), and Astral Black.

    Also Read | WWDC 2023: Apple watchOS 10 focuses on health; launches new apps, interface, widgets & more

    Last Updated Jun 8, 2023, 2:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    OnePlus 10R offer Smartphone available at LOWEST price on Amazon and Flipkart Check details gcw

    OnePlus 10R offer: Smartphone available at LOWEST price on Amazon and Flipkart; Check details

    iPhone 12 Mini available for Rs 16999 on Flipkart Last time to grab this Apple smartphone check deal details gcw

    iPhone 12 Mini available for Rs 16,999 on Flipkart! Last time to grab this Apple smartphone

    OnePlus Fold to make its global debut in first half of August Reports gcw

    OnePlus Fold to make its global debut in first half of August: Reports

    Nothing Phone 2 new leaked design shows rounded edge more LED lights Here is how it might look gcw

    Nothing Phone (2) new leaked design shows rounded edge, more LED lights; Here's how it might look

    CONFIRMED Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event in July Here is what you can expect gcw

    CONFIRMED! Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event in July; Here's what you can expect

    Recent Stories

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Disappointed Ravi Shastri slams India for lacking positive mindset by opting to field snt

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Disappointed Ravi Shastri slams India for lacking positive mindset by opting to field

    iOS 17 developer beta version available Here is how you can download it on your Apple smartphone gcw

    iOS 17 developer beta version available: Here's how you can download it on your Apple smartphone

    Accessed: After fake certificate, proof of how former SFI leader Vidya got PhD admission in Kalady varsity anr

    Accessed: After fake certificate, proof of how former SFI leader Vidya got PhD admission in Kalady varsity

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Mhambrey defends move to not pick Ashwin; says decision was based on conditions osf

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Mhambrey defends move to not pick Ashwin; says decision was based on conditions

    Paranthas Weds Pancakes this is how Vicky Kaushal describes his marriage with Katrina Kaif RBA

    ‘Paranthas Weds Pancakes’- this is how Vicky Kaushal describes his marriage with Katrina Kaif

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon