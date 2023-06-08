6 reasons why you should buy Realme 11 Pro 5G series

Realme has launched the Realme 11 Pro, 11 Pro Plus 5G smartphones in India. Realme 11 Pro+ is among the top highlights in the newly introduced series because of the big 200MP camera and curved display with 120Hz refresh rate.

Check out why you should buy it:

Size of the screen: The curved 6.7-inch FHD+ 10-bit screen on the Realme 11 Pro 5G and Realme 11 Pro+ 5G has a refresh rate of 120Hz. The backs of the cellphones are made of fine vegan leather with a 3D woven texture.

Processor: The devices run Android 13 with Realme UI 4.0 on top. The 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7050 CPU and Mali G68 GPU power these phones. It includes HyperEngine to improve gaming performance.

Battery qualities: Both phones have 5,000mAh batteries with varying charging speeds. The 11 Pro 5G is capable of 67W charging. The Pro+ 5G, on the other hand, has triple-digit 100W charging.

Camera: Finally, in terms of camera specifications, the 11 Pro 5G has a 100MP OIS main lens. Moving on to the Pro Plus 5G variant, it sports a 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP3 OIS SuperZoom main sensor. It also has Moon Mode, Super Nightscape Mode, Starry Pro Mode, and other features. In terms of selfies, the 11 Pro 5G features a 16MP lens, while the Pro Plus 5G has a 32MP lens.

When and where to buy?The device will go on sale for the first time on June 15 in physical stores and on June 16 on Flipkart and Realme's official website. The corporation has announced an early access sale that will begin on June 8 between 6 PM and 8 PM, with pre-orders beginning on June 9, 12:00 AM.

Colours: A user might also take advantage of launch discounts to reduce the price. It is available in Sunrise Beige, Oasis Green (coming soon), and Astral Black.

